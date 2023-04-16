Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, April 15: Ean Czech grand slam, six RBIs power Downers Grove North baseball past Morton

BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 11, Morton 10
Ean Czech was 3-for-4 with a grand slam, two doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored and Jake Cannis and Brady Schallmoser each had two RBIs for the Trojans (12-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
Benet 8, Marian Catholic 0
Rania Fikri scored two goals and Chloe Sentman and Anna Casmere each had two assists for Benet (8-1, 4-0 East Suburban Catholic Conference).
Downers Grove South 5, Stagg 0
Emily Petring scored four goals, Ashley Molinari added her first career goal and Hannah Fedinec had the shutout in goal for the Mustangs.
Hinsdale Central 1, Carmel 0
Avery Edgewater scored a goal assisted by Cate McDonnell and Katherine Skinner had the shutout in goal for the Red Devils at the BodyArmor Series.
Wheaton North 2, Hampshire 0
Rogers and Hodel scored goals and Zoey Bohmer had the shutout in goal for the Falcons , who won their fifth straight.
Geneva 3, Glenbard West 0
SOFTBALL
Lemont 7, Sandburg 0
Sage Mardjetko struck out 19 in a two-hit shutout for Lemont (8-0, 1-0). Raegan Duncan was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Natalie Pacyga 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
Wheaton North 3, West Aurora 2
Erin Metz’s walk-off hit in extra innings scored Reagan Crosthwaite. Hannah Wulf got the start in the circle with Metz finishing.
Nazareth 10, Stagg 0
Kennedy Joe hit two triples and Rita Hynes and Taylor Reynolds each hit one, and Annabella Rychetsky struck out 10 over five innings and had a double at the plate for Nazareth.
Wheaton Warrenville South 12, Glenbard West 5
Katie Jensen hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Parker Leonard had four hits and winning Presley Wright allowed five hits over seven innings and had three hits at the plate for the Tigers.