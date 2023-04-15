April 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, April 14: Reagan Crosthwaite’s eighth homer highlights Wheaton North win over Batavia

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton North logo

Wheaton North logo

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 5, Batavia 1

Sophomore Reagan Crosthwaite hit her eighth home run of the season and Annie Sullivan also went deep, and Erin Metz picked up her 100th strikeout of the season for the Falcons.

St. Charles North 1, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Maddie Pool gave up just three hits, with St. Charles North scoring the game’s lone run in the fifth inning. Parker Leonard paced WW South’s offense with two hits.

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 12, Lisle 2

Hudson Williams homered for the third consecutive game, drove in three runs and scored three runs and winning pitcher Grant Rojek struck out seven for Wheaton Academy (13-2-1).

Baseball
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.