Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, April 14: Reagan Crosthwaite’s eighth homer highlights Wheaton North win over Batavia

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 5, Batavia 1

Sophomore Reagan Crosthwaite hit her eighth home run of the season and Annie Sullivan also went deep, and Erin Metz picked up her 100th strikeout of the season for the Falcons.

St. Charles North 1, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Maddie Pool gave up just three hits, with St. Charles North scoring the game’s lone run in the fifth inning. Parker Leonard paced WW South’s offense with two hits.

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 12, Lisle 2

Hudson Williams homered for the third consecutive game, drove in three runs and scored three runs and winning pitcher Grant Rojek struck out seven for Wheaton Academy (13-2-1).