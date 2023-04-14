April 13, 2023
Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, April 13: Nazareth baseball wins two in Florida, runs record to 13-0

By Joshua Welge
Nazareth Academy logo

BASEBALL

Nazareth 4, Maple Shade 0

Nick Drtina (3-0) struck out 14 in a complete-game four-hit shutout for the Roadrunners. At the plate Landon Thome hit two doubles, Jaden Fauske was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Cooper Malamazian had a triple and two RBIs.

Nazareth 16, Notre Dame 0

John Hughes and Mac McGarry combined on a one-hit shutout and Cooper Malamazian went 3-for-4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs for Nazareth (13-0). Nick Drtina went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Luca Fiore, Andrew Kouris, and Lucas Smith added two hits each.

Downers Grove North 7, Lyons 6

Jimmy Janicki went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Joe Chiarelli had a double, two RBIs and a run scored and winning pitcher Ryan Dennison allowed two earned runs over five inning as the Trojans (11-2, 4-2 West Suburban Silver) scored seven runs in the fifth inning to take the rubber game of the three-game series. Frederick Ragsdale III was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Lyons.

Wheaton Academy 22, St. Edward 2

Hudson Williams went 4-for-4 with a leadoff home run to start the game, and Brandon Kiebles and Eric De Costa also homered for Wheaton Academy (12-2-1). Nate Burden threw three innings, striking out nine, Grant Rojek went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored and Logan Swaney went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs.

Westmont 4, Aurora Central Catholic 3

Westmont was trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh and came storming back to win on a walk-off walk by Rocco Damato. Damato and Nikolai Baldwin each had two hits and Briggs Templeton got the win with an inning of scoreless relief.

SOFTBALL

Lemont 12, Reavis 2

Rhea Mardjetko struck out eight over five innings, Lauren Grames was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Addison McGrath was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Emma Kaczmarski drove on two runs for Lemont (7-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 1, Lincoln-Way East 0

Jane Rogers scored the game-winning goal and Zoey Bohmer had her third shutout of the tournament in goal as the Falcons won the Porter Cup at Lockport.

Downers Grove North 6, West Aurora 1

Taylor Kuelthau scored two goals and Kate Goray, Katelyn Hennelly, Ellie Watts and Kaitlyn Parker each added a goal for the Trojans at the Porter Cup.

Wheaton Academy 10, Westmont 0

Rebecca Schulenburg and Grace Platt both scored two goals and Annika Vandervelde had a goal and two assists as the Warriors won their first Metro Suburban Conference game.

Hinsdale Central 2, Jones 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Timothy Christian d. Illiana Christian 25-17, 25-19

Shane Roozeboom and Trevor Munk each had seven kills and Ty Van Laten 18 digs for the Trojans (5-1).

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 16, Marist 6

