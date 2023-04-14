Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, April 13: Nazareth baseball wins two in Florida, runs record to 13-0

BASEBALL
Nazareth 4, Maple Shade 0
Nick Drtina (3-0) struck out 14 in a complete-game four-hit shutout for the Roadrunners. At the plate Landon Thome hit two doubles, Jaden Fauske was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Cooper Malamazian had a triple and two RBIs.
Nazareth 16, Notre Dame 0
John Hughes and Mac McGarry combined on a one-hit shutout and Cooper Malamazian went 3-for-4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs for Nazareth (13-0). Nick Drtina went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Luca Fiore, Andrew Kouris, and Lucas Smith added two hits each.
Downers Grove North 7, Lyons 6
Jimmy Janicki went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Joe Chiarelli had a double, two RBIs and a run scored and winning pitcher Ryan Dennison allowed two earned runs over five inning as the Trojans (11-2, 4-2 West Suburban Silver) scored seven runs in the fifth inning to take the rubber game of the three-game series. Frederick Ragsdale III was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Lyons.
Wheaton Academy 22, St. Edward 2
Hudson Williams went 4-for-4 with a leadoff home run to start the game, and Brandon Kiebles and Eric De Costa also homered for Wheaton Academy (12-2-1). Nate Burden threw three innings, striking out nine, Grant Rojek went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored and Logan Swaney went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs.
Westmont 4, Aurora Central Catholic 3
Westmont was trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh and came storming back to win on a walk-off walk by Rocco Damato. Damato and Nikolai Baldwin each had two hits and Briggs Templeton got the win with an inning of scoreless relief.
SOFTBALL
Lemont 12, Reavis 2
Rhea Mardjetko struck out eight over five innings, Lauren Grames was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Addison McGrath was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Emma Kaczmarski drove on two runs for Lemont (7-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
Wheaton North 1, Lincoln-Way East 0
Jane Rogers scored the game-winning goal and Zoey Bohmer had her third shutout of the tournament in goal as the Falcons won the Porter Cup at Lockport.
Downers Grove North 6, West Aurora 1
Taylor Kuelthau scored two goals and Kate Goray, Katelyn Hennelly, Ellie Watts and Kaitlyn Parker each added a goal for the Trojans at the Porter Cup.
Wheaton Academy 10, Westmont 0
Rebecca Schulenburg and Grace Platt both scored two goals and Annika Vandervelde had a goal and two assists as the Warriors won their first Metro Suburban Conference game.
Hinsdale Central 2, Jones 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Timothy Christian d. Illiana Christian 25-17, 25-19
Shane Roozeboom and Trevor Munk each had seven kills and Ty Van Laten 18 digs for the Trojans (5-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
Wheaton Academy 16, Marist 6