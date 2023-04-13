April 12, 2023
Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, April 12: Sage Mardjetko no-hitter, Raegan Duncan grand slam pace Lemont softball win

By Joshua Welge
SOFTBALL

Lemont 12, Minooka 0

Sage Mardjetko struck out nine in a five-inning no-hitter, and Raegan Duncan slugged a grand slam for Lemont (6-0). Frankie Rita went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI, Mallory Corse drove in three runs and Addison McGrath had two RBIs.

Wheaton North 16, Metea Valley 1

Reagan Crosthwaite hit her seventh homer of the season and Ava Hartnett and Annie Sullivan also went deep, Reese Johnson drove in five runs with three hits, including a triple, and Monica Kading had two doubles for the Falcons.

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Hinsdale South 0

Presley Wright struck out five in a five-hit shutout and Katie Jensen went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for the Tigers (4-2). Brooke Struebing had two hits and three RBIs.

Nazareth 2, Trinity 1 (8 innings)

Annabella Rychetsky went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored and struck out five over five shutout innings and Dom Chlada went 3-for-4 for the Roadrunners. Taylor Reynolds struck out three and allowed zero earned runs on three hits over three innings.

Wheaton Academy (JV) 15, St. Edward 5

Audrey Lopatka, Moriah Husted and Tatiana Chavez were big hitters during this game followed by freshman Vivian Brummel and sophomore Ella Froslid.

BASEBALL

Westmont 17, Northridge Prep 2

Lucas Hicks went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored, Briggs Templeton was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Jack Gedraitis had a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored for Westmont (8-5).

Downers Grove North 7, York 5

Brady Schallmoser went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Jude Warwick 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored and George Wolkow had a double, RBI and run scored for the Trojans (10-2, 3-2 West Suburban Silver). Winning pitcher Brooks Barofsky struck out two over four innings with Joe Chiarelli getting the save.

Lyons 19, Glenbard West 9

Patrick Engels, Jack Falls and Ryan Jackson all homered and Frederick Ragsdale III was 4-for-5 with three triples, four runs scored and two RBIs as the Lions completed the three-game West Suburban Silver sweep.

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 7, Joliet Catholic 0

Ivana Vukas scored two goals, Reese MacDonald had a goal and an assist and Rachel Burns assisted two goals for Benet (7-1, 3-0 East Suburban Catholic Conference).

Glenbard West 2, Dundee-Crown 2

Clare Kostolansky and Sophia Brown scored goals and Gwen Johnson and Hana Allen had assists for the Hilltoppers.

