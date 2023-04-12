Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, April 11: Brady Chambers’ complete-game two-hitter leads Lyons past Downers North

BASEBALL

Lyons 2, Downers Grove North 0

Brady Chambers struck out nine in a complete-game two-hit shutout as the Lions evened the three-game series with the Trojans. Sam Viniard was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Lyons, who scored a run in the second and a run in the third. Ben Llewellyn gave up two runs on five hits with two strikeouts over six strong innings for Downers Grove North.

Westmont 15, St. Edward 3

Rocco Damato and Jerry Vasek homered, and Jack Gedraitis and Noah Grimm each went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Gedraitis also scoring two runs for Westmont (7-5, 3-3 Metro Suburban Red). Winning pitcher Lucas Hicks struck out four over five innings.

Wheaton Academy 12, Riverside-Brookfield 2

Hudson Williams went 3-4 with a double, two home runs, and four RBIs and Brandon Kiebles went 3-4 with two singles and a double, scoring three runs, for the Warriors (11-2-1). Alex Bagley earned the win and went all six innings allowing only one earned run and struck out six.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Neuqua Valley 1

Maddie Pool struck out seven and allowed just three hits to get the win, and Katie Jensen had two hits, one a double, to power the Tigers’ offense. Parker Leonard and Brooke Struebing each had hits and RBIs.

Montini 9, Resurrection 4

Brooke Kuczynski and Alexa Bauman both homered and Taylor Utrata singled twice and scored twice for the Lady Broncos, who improved to 3-0 in the GCAC. Kuczynski picked up the win in relief for the second straight day.

Willowbrook 17, Proviso West 0

Kayleigh Dennison went 2-for-2 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs and Sonia Ruchala 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Warriors.

South Elgin 13, Glenbard East 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Downers Grove South 9, Proviso East 0

Grace Rappel recorded her first hat trick of the year, and Emily Petring had her third hat trick in a row for the Mustangs.

Hinsdale Central 2, Oak Park-River Forest 1

Avery Edgewater and Claire Snodgrass scored goals and Peyton Rohn and Cate McDonnell had assists for the Red Devils’ fifth win.

Wheaton North 1, Lockport 0

Jane Rogers’ goal gave the Falcons the huge win over Lockport to advance to Thursday’s tournament championship of the Porter Cup.

Wheaton Academy 2, West Chicago 1

Rebecca Schulenburg scored off a corner kick served by Grace Platt in the second half to give the Warriors the win. Fionna Davis scored off an assist from Schulenburg in the first half for Wheaton Academy (2-3-1).

York 1, Glenbard West 0 (2OT)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South Elgin d. Glenbard East 25-19, 18-25, 25-23

Aidan Weltin had 20 kills, Jack Junior 15 assists, Bartek Kwidzinski 13 digs and Karl Both and Nick Sommesi three blocks each for the Rams (9-4, 1-1 Upstate Eight).

Timothy Christian d. Chicago Christian 25-13, 25-18

Shane Roozeboom had 10 kills, Owen Wise 19 assists and Trevor Munk four kills and six digs for the Trojans.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Geneva 25-23, 25-23

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 22, Huntley 3