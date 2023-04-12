Girls Soccer notes: Clare Kostolansky, back healthy, embracing bigger role for Glenbard West

Glenbard West had one of the best seasons in recent program history in 2022.

The Hilltoppers rode a strong group of players to a memorable season that ended in a 2-1 loss to Lincoln-Way Central in the Class 3A Sandburg Sectional.

In the playoff surge, the Hilltoppers defeated Proviso East (7-0), York (1-0) and Downers Grove North (1-0). Glenbard West defeated Lyons in thrilling fashion, winning 2-1 via penalty kicks in the sectional championship game. It marked the first time since 1997 that the Hilltoppers reached the supersectionals and marked their second consecutive regional championship.

But losing several talented players to graduation, most notably Emmie Roberts and Emma Kluge, left a huge void.

Senior midfielder Clare Kostolansky is helping to fill that void. A captain, Kostolansky is a tough-as-nails player who has been invaluable this spring.

Glenbard West coach Adam Szyszko said Kotolansky is making a big difference for his team this season.

“Clare is a four-year varsity player and was all-conference as a sophomore and had some injuries last year, so we’re just happy to have her back and healthy,” Szyszko said. “She’s an engine in the midfield. Any 50-50 ball she goes for and is winning. She’s winning almost 90% of her tackles and is hard-nosed, tough and brave with a lot of skill. It’s fun to coach her. It’s a cheat code in the middle of the park.”

Kotolansky said she’s embraced a bigger role this season.

“We have a lot of new people this year, almost a completely new roster,” Kotolansky said. “The goal is to just keep getting to know each other and know each players’ skill set and thinking about it on the field and how to give aid to their skill set in the best way.

“We’re optimistic for the rest of the season. Our first games were probably some of the hardest teams we will play this season. We’ve got off to a good start to our season and it will really prepare us for what’s to come.”

The Hilltoppers (4-3-1, 1-1 West Suburban Silver), who lost 1-0 to York in double overtime on Tuesday, have allowed just one goal in their last six games. Goalie Ava Callaway and her backline have been solid.

Szyszko said his backline is starting to jell, which brings hope for a strong push in the second half of the regular season.

“Our defense has really begun to jell. Ellie Beaudoin and Kendell Meyer are doing a great job of leading the defense and organizing us in back,” Szyszko said. “Katie Burke and Audrey Sawyer have really stepped up and have been playing well. Their work has made a major contribution to our form and our four consecutive shutouts. We’ve been able to neutralize some good teams like Morton who have some very talented forwards that can cause a lot of headaches.”

Wheaton Warrenville South update

Wheaton Warrenville South is in the midst of several big tests.

The Tigers (2-3-1) suffered losses to St. Charles North (5-1-1) and Hinsdale Central (4-0-2) to close out last week. They opened this week by hosting defending Class 3A state champion Metea Valley.

The Mustangs (7-0-2) scored two goals in the second half to defeat the Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Ella McClatchy, a senior defender, said Hinsdale Central exposed a few flaws in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat.

“Hinsdale Central is a great team and very physical and has some awesome players,” McClatchy said. “I think what we can learn from this game is just organizational stuff and talking through each third of the field. We need more connection there.

“We have to work on building out, not forcing things. We were definitely hesitant in the first half but came out stronger after talking about some stuff at halftime. We definitely saw some improvement in the second half.”

Wheaton Warrenville South senior midfielder Kate Gronlund said the Tigers should benefit from playing a tough schedule.

“It’s early in the season, so it’s always a learning experience, but we came out with a lot of heart and played hard,” Gronlund said. “It’s always positive when you are at least creating chances, and hopefully they will come in the next one.”

Hinsdale Central, Benet rolling

Benet (6-1, 2-0 East Suburban Catholic) defeated Plainfield East in nonconference action, with Ivana Vukas scoring two goals. The Redwings have five shutouts this season. … Hinsdale Central is on a hot streak, winning five games and settling for a pair of draws to remain undefeated in seven games. Avery Edgewater has scored in each of the past two games.