Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, April 10: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko K’s 20 in nine-inning no-hitter

SOFTBALL
Lemont 1, Oak Forest 0 (9 innings)
Sage Mardjetko struck out 20 in a nine-inning no-hitter and Olivia Parent drove in the lone run of the game for Lemont (5-0, 1-0)). Avaree Taylor and Allison Pawlowicz each had two hits.
Willowbrook 5, Plainfield South 3
Sonia Ruchala hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh for the Warriors, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit.
Nazareth 13, Hinsdale South 2
Kennedy Joe led off the game with an inside-the-park home run and had three RBIs and two runs scored and Rita Hynes and Annabella Rychetsky both went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Nazareth. Taylor Reynolds was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Montini 18, Lyons 12
Alex Bauman homered and drove in six runs, and Taylor Utrata and Brooke Kuczynski also homered for the Lady Broncos. Erin Grimsley had three hits and two RBIs and Miranda BonDurant drove in two runs.
Wheaton North 12, Addison Trail 9
Makayla Grantz had three RBIs and Monica Kading, Reagan Crosthwaite and Annie Sullivan each drove in two for the Falcons.
Glenbard East 15, Streamwood 0
The Rams threw a four-inning no-hitter.
BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 7, Lyons 6
Joe Chiarelli went 2-for-3 with the walk-off RBI as the Trojans scored in the bottom of the seventh after Lyons had scored two runs in the top half in the first game of the West Suburban Silver series. Jimmy Janicki was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Downers Grove North (9-1, 2-1). Sam Viniard homered and drove in two runs and Jack Falls was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Lyons.
Wheaton Academy 14, Riverside-Brookfield 3
Alex Bagley slugged two home runs, one of them a grand slam, and drove in eight runs, Logan Swaney went deep for the second game in row and Andy Roman homered off the school for the Warriors (10-2-1) in their conference opener.
Westmont 11, St. Edward 2
Jack Gedraitis went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored and Lucas Hicks was 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and three runs scored for Westmont (6-5).
GIRLS SOCCER
Benet 4, Plainfield East 0
Ivana Vukas scored two of Benet’s four second-half goals at the Plainfield Classic. Annie Fitzgerald and Eleanor Mahan also had goals for the Redwings (6-1).
Glenbard West 1, Morton 0
Megan Kostolansky scored the game’s lone goal from the penalty spot and Ava Callaway had the shutout in goal for the Hilltoppers.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard South d. Fenton 25-18, 25-12
Tristan Sounthala had six kills and Mike Hines 18 assists for the Raiders (8-2, 1-0 Upstate Eight).