Girls Soccer notes: Hinsdale Central freshman Katherine Skinner proving to be ready to be varsity goalkeeper

Hinsdale Central coach Tony Madonia expressed no apprehension with his decision naming his starter at goalie this spring. Madonia believed that Katherine Skinner, a freshman goalie, could handle playing tough competition for a team with big aspirations. Skinner and junior Mallory Giachetti are slated to be in the net for the Red Devils.
Madonia trusted his instincts and, more importantly, Skinner’s athletic skills, fortitude and unflappable personality. Madonia saw that Skinner had the mental and physical makeup to handle a demanding position by watching her play varsity basketball this winter.
“Katherine might be a freshman, as far as the number attached to her grade in school goes, but she is mature and capable,” Madonia said. “She was a starter on our varsity basketball team, and also has a field uniform, so she could give us minutes at forward this year as well.
“Katherine really is the type of teammate that does whatever the team needs of her, and is happy to do it. As a varsity head coach, I have never had a freshman who was a rotating/regular starter, but then again, Katherine’s demeanor and ability makes it easy to not only put her in a varsity match but put her in with confidence -- she is not your typical freshman. Plus, the varsity basketball season she had definitely helps as well.”
In just two and a half varsity games, Skinner has proven to be up to the task handling the rigors of playing in the box. She has recorded two shutouts, highlighted by a 0-0 draw against highly ranked Oswego East on April 1.
Madonia said Skinner’s athleticism and ability to play multiple positions in the field has speeded up her transition.
“Katherine is a goalkeeper who is good with her feet,” he said. “She doubles as a field player on our roster, a forward to be specific. As a goalkeeper, she is good with her hands, has the footwork of a field player and her decision making is on point. She has a drive to get better and is always looking for ways to improve. Her and our other goalkeeper, Mallory Giachetti, work so hard with our assistant coach, Mike Gross, to hone in on areas of improvement, that it has already been made clear that Katherine gets better every day.
“She is quite an asset to this program, both from a soccer perspective but personality perspective as well. She has qualities of a leader, and her daily grit holds our team to a high level on the training grounds and in matches.”
After recording four saves against Oswego East, Skinner credited her teammates for helping her throughout the tense game. The Wolves return six college-bound players from last season’s 18-win team, which won the program’s first regional title.
“We knew Oswego East is a really good team, but we focused on working as a team because they have super talented girls,” Skinner said. “Everyone has a role on the team, but we have a lot of confidence.”
Morton retooling with young players
Besides some early-season weather and other issues that have led to a pair of canceled games this season, Morton coach Jim Bageanis is also incorporating several underclassmen players into the starting lineup.
In total, the Mustangs have six or seven underclassmen starters in games. The early results have been positive, with the Mustangs (4-2) relying on a solid backline to hold their opponents to seven goals in six games.
Morton freshman goalie Yaritza Padilla said many players, including herself, are adapting to playing on the varsity.
“I’ve been getting good playing time,” she said. “It’s been very challenging playing varsity but my teammates and coaches have helped me a lot. I just try to communicate with my teammates and be loud out there. I’m excited about the future. I’ve grown up with a lot of these girls. I see a lot of potential in this team, and myself. I’m hoping for a great four years.”
Morton defender Stephanie Salmeron , a returning starter, said the Mustangs are looking to duplicate last season’s run to a regional title.
“Last year’s run was great, but this year we can be just as great,” Salmeron said. “We have a good vibe, and on the field we’re playing as a team. The backline is doing pretty good. It’s a pretty strong backline. We have some fast and tough players.”
Morton freshman left-winger Adamary Huitron said she’s happy to be a contributor.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity coach gave me, and it’s great to get playing time,” Huitron said. “The older girls are really welcoming. We’re all hoping for another good season.”
Morton sophomore midfielder Emily Orduna, a first-year varsity player, noted the team is building solid chemistry.
“It’s very exciting and cool and all the girls get along,” Orduna said. “We’re playing as a team. The coaches have been pushing us and we’ve been training every day.”
Extras
Benet passed an early season East Suburban Catholic Conference test against Carmel Saturday. The Redwings beat previously undefeated Carmel 2-0, getting a goal and assist from Anna Casmere to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference.