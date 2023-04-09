Suburban Life baseball roundup for Saturday, April 9: Nazareth baseball wins ESCC opener, stays unbeaten

BASEBALL

Nazareth 15, St. Viator 1

Three Nazareth pitchers combined to strike out 10 in the East Suburban Catholic Conference opener. Luca Fiore struck out four and John Hughes and Finn O’Meara each fanned three for the Roadrunners (11-0). Lucas Smith had two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs in Nazareth’s 11-hit attack.

Downers Grove North 11, Hinsdale South 0

Jimmy Janicki went 3-for-4 with four RBIs winning pitcher Joe Chiarelli struck out seven over five innings for the Trojans (8-1).

SOFTBALL

Oak Lawn 5, Hinsdale South 4

Isabella Yanez hit her first varsity home run for Hinsdale South.

Montini 5-10, Lakes 2-7

Amanda Wozniak and Kassy Reyes homered in the first game and Taylor Utrata doubled twice and scored two runs in the doubleheader sweep for Montini.

Willowbrook 5-2, Glenbard West 4-7

Kaileigh Dennison was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Willowbrook in the first game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 2, Carmel 0

Anna Casmere had a goal and an assist and Ashley Donovan also scored a goal for Benet (5-1).

Wheaton North 5, Joliet Catholic 0

Hinsdale Central

The Red Devils beat Wheaton Warrenville South. Katherine Skinner had six saves in goal and Avery Edgewater scored a goal assisted by Peyton Rohn.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East

Glenbard East took third in the Springfest tournament. Aidan Weltin had 70 Kills and 20 Digs and Tyler Johnwick 36 kills for the tournament for the Rams (9-3).