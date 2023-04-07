Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, April 6: Emily Petring hat trick leads Downers Grove South soccer past R-B

GIRLS SOCCER
Downers Grove South 3, Riverside-Brookfield 0
Emily Petring recorded a hat trick with three goals and Marifer Duran, Ashley Molinari and Grace Rappel had assists for the Mustangs.
Hinsdale Central 4, Wheaton Academy 0
Claire Snodgrass, Cate McDonnell, Carter Knotts and Maddie Lipman scored goals and Camila Leal had two assists for the Red Devils.
Wheaton North 2, Batavia 1
Jane Rogers had two second-half goals in the Falcons’ come-from-behind win.
Glenbard West 2, South Elgin 0
Hana Allen and Gwen Johnson scored goals, Lauren Escalante had an assist and Ava Callaway had one save in goal for the Hilltoppers.
BASEBALL
Riverside-Brookfield 9, IC Catholic Prep 8
Wes Deason hit a game-winning homer in the sixth inning for the Bulldogs, and Sam Didio picked up his first win in relief with Ryan Novak earning the save. Zach Ryzewski hit his first home run.
Nazareth 10, Shepard 0
Luca Fiore, David Cox and Andrew Kouris homered to lead a 15-hit attack and Nick Drtina picked up the win on the mound for Nazareth (10-0). Lucas Smith went 2-for-5 with two doubles. Fiore had five RBIs and Cox four.
Montini 10, Loyola 3
Dominic Catalano, AJ Manganello and Vince McDowell each homered for Montini (9-1). Jack Calcagno struck out five over four innings of work.
Wheaton Academy 4, Timothy Christian 0
Alex Bagley threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts and Will Clegg went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored for the Warriors (8-2-1).
SOFTBALL
Nazareth 2, Morton 1 (8 innings)
Catie Luzzi had a career-high 14 strikeouts and Kate Mangan and Kennedy Joe collected Nazareth’s four hits.
Glenbard South d. Fenton
Hannah Rafferty-Flatter struck out 17 in a two-hitter and Amelia Lake, Maddy Blazek and Delaney Spontak each had two hits for the Raiders.
Glenbard East 17, East Aurora 1
Melissa Saldana homered, Jackie Hernandez threw out two runners trying to steal and Maddie Howell provided stellar defense for the Rams (2-0).
Wheaton Warrenville South 4, Addison Trail 0
Maddie Pool tossed a 13-strikeout no-hitter and Parker Leonard and Marisa Lutes each had a double and RBI for the Tigers.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Francis 6, Hampshire 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard South d. St. Charles North 25-18, 25-21
Ben Zima had eight kills and 12 digs, Tristan Sounthala seven kills and seven digs and Mike Hines 23 assists and seven digs for the Raiders (7-2).
Glenbrook North d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-18, 20-25, 25-20