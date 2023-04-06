April 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, April 5: Reagan Crosthwaite’s two homers power Wheaton North past OPRF

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton North logo

Wheaton North logo

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 10, Oak Park-River Forest 3

Reagan Crosthwaite slugged two home runs and drove in five runs and Erin Metz also went deep for the Falcons. Monica Kading added two hits.

Montini 5, Fenwick 1

Kassy Reyes drove in two runs, Kassandra Gutierrez drove in one and Amanda Wozniak added a double as the Lady Broncos improved to 2-0 in the GCAC.

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 11, Metea Valley 1 (5 innings)

Winning pitcher Eric DeCosta struck out three and allowed just one hit over five innings and went 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Andy Roman went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Wheaton Academy (7-2-1).

BOYS TENNIS

St. Francis 8, Providence 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 11, Glenbard West 9

Baseball
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.