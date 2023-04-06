Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, April 5: Reagan Crosthwaite’s two homers power Wheaton North past OPRF

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 10, Oak Park-River Forest 3

Reagan Crosthwaite slugged two home runs and drove in five runs and Erin Metz also went deep for the Falcons. Monica Kading added two hits.

Montini 5, Fenwick 1

Kassy Reyes drove in two runs, Kassandra Gutierrez drove in one and Amanda Wozniak added a double as the Lady Broncos improved to 2-0 in the GCAC.

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 11, Metea Valley 1 (5 innings)

Winning pitcher Eric DeCosta struck out three and allowed just one hit over five innings and went 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Andy Roman went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Wheaton Academy (7-2-1).

BOYS TENNIS

St. Francis 8, Providence 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 11, Glenbard West 9