Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, April 5: Reagan Crosthwaite’s two homers power Wheaton North past OPRF

SOFTBALL
Wheaton North 10, Oak Park-River Forest 3
Reagan Crosthwaite slugged two home runs and drove in five runs and Erin Metz also went deep for the Falcons. Monica Kading added two hits.
Montini 5, Fenwick 1
Kassy Reyes drove in two runs, Kassandra Gutierrez drove in one and Amanda Wozniak added a double as the Lady Broncos improved to 2-0 in the GCAC.
BASEBALL
Wheaton Academy 11, Metea Valley 1 (5 innings)
Winning pitcher Eric DeCosta struck out three and allowed just one hit over five innings and went 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Andy Roman went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Wheaton Academy (7-2-1).
BOYS TENNIS
St. Francis 8, Providence 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Wheaton Academy 11, Glenbard West 9