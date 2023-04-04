April 03, 2023
Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, April 3: George Wolkow homers, Downers Grove North baseball stays unbeaten

By Joshua Welge
Downers Grove North senior George Wolkow

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 6, York 1

Ryan Dennison scattered nine hits in a complete-game effort, striking out five, and George Wolkow went 3-for-4 with a homer, double, RBI and two runs scored for the Trojans (7-0, 1-0). Joe Chiarelli was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Riverside-Brookfield 13, St. Patrick 3

Rex Dockendorf went 4-for-4, Luke Yachnin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Cooper Marrs got the win on the mound for the Bulldogs.

IC Catholic Prep 5, Westmont 2

Mission Hatchell and Nikolai Baldwin drove in Westmont’s runs.

SOFTBALL

Lemont 10, Downers Grove North 0

Sage Mardjetko struck out 14 in a two-hit shutout and Avaree Taylor hit a grand slam for Lemont (4-0). Frankie Rita went 3-for-4 with a double and Raegan Duncan and Natalie Pacyga 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Montini 4, Mother McAuley 2

Brooke Kuczynski and Erin Grimsley both homered, and Amanda Wozniak picked up the win for the Lady Broncos.

Willowbrook 16, Eisenhower 0

Kayleigh Dennison went 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored and four RBIs, Isabel Bates went 3-for-3 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored and Karman Rowe struck out 11 for Willowbrook.

