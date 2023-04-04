Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, April 3: George Wolkow homers, Downers Grove North baseball stays unbeaten

BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 6, York 1
Ryan Dennison scattered nine hits in a complete-game effort, striking out five, and George Wolkow went 3-for-4 with a homer, double, RBI and two runs scored for the Trojans (7-0, 1-0). Joe Chiarelli was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Riverside-Brookfield 13, St. Patrick 3
Rex Dockendorf went 4-for-4, Luke Yachnin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Cooper Marrs got the win on the mound for the Bulldogs.
IC Catholic Prep 5, Westmont 2
Mission Hatchell and Nikolai Baldwin drove in Westmont’s runs.
SOFTBALL
Lemont 10, Downers Grove North 0
Sage Mardjetko struck out 14 in a two-hit shutout and Avaree Taylor hit a grand slam for Lemont (4-0). Frankie Rita went 3-for-4 with a double and Raegan Duncan and Natalie Pacyga 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Montini 4, Mother McAuley 2
Brooke Kuczynski and Erin Grimsley both homered, and Amanda Wozniak picked up the win for the Lady Broncos.
Willowbrook 16, Eisenhower 0
Kayleigh Dennison went 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored and four RBIs, Isabel Bates went 3-for-3 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored and Karman Rowe struck out 11 for Willowbrook.