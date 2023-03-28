Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, March 27: Downers Grove North baseball wins in Tennessee, stays unbeaten

BASEBALL
Downers Grove North 9, Blackman (Tenn.) 2
Winning pitcher Ryan Dennison struck out six over six innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, Brooks Barofsky drove in three runs, Jimmy Janicki was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Ean Czech scored two runs and Tony Konopiots scored two runs and drove in one for the Trojans (3-0).
Riverside-Brookfield 10, Argo 0
Robert Drake struck out eight over five innings, and Cooper Marrs and Wes Deason each had three hits and multiple RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Westmont 10, Chicago Christian 9
Chicago Christian 16, Wesmont 7
Briggs Templeton was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Lucas Hicks scored three runs and Nikolai Baldwin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the win for Westmont in the first game. Templeton had a double and two runs scored in the second game.
Neuqua Valley 5, Lyons 4
SOFTBALL
Nazareth 4, Romeoville 2
Dom Chlada went 2-for-2 with a walk, and Ava Calderon went 2-for-3 with a triple in Nazareth’s first win. Annabella Rychetsky also tripled and drove in two runs and Taylor Reynolds struck out five and allowed zero earned runs in a complete game.
LACROSSE
Wheaton Academy 20, Alonso (Fla.) 1