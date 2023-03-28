March 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, March 27: Downers Grove North baseball wins in Tennessee, stays unbeaten

By Joshua Welge
Downers Grove North logo

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 9, Blackman (Tenn.) 2

Winning pitcher Ryan Dennison struck out six over six innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, Brooks Barofsky drove in three runs, Jimmy Janicki was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Ean Czech scored two runs and Tony Konopiots scored two runs and drove in one for the Trojans (3-0).

Riverside-Brookfield 10, Argo 0

Robert Drake struck out eight over five innings, and Cooper Marrs and Wes Deason each had three hits and multiple RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Westmont 10, Chicago Christian 9

Chicago Christian 16, Wesmont 7

Briggs Templeton was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Lucas Hicks scored three runs and Nikolai Baldwin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the win for Westmont in the first game. Templeton had a double and two runs scored in the second game.

Neuqua Valley 5, Lyons 4

SOFTBALL

Nazareth 4, Romeoville 2

Dom Chlada went 2-for-2 with a walk, and Ava Calderon went 2-for-3 with a triple in Nazareth’s first win. Annabella Rychetsky also tripled and drove in two runs and Taylor Reynolds struck out five and allowed zero earned runs in a complete game.

LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 20, Alonso (Fla.) 1

BaseballPremiumSoftball
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.