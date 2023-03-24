March 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, March 23: David Cox K’s 10, homers to keep Nazareth baseball unbeaten

By Joshua Welge
BASEBALL

Nazareth 9, Timothy Christian 0

David Cox struck out 10 in five innings of shutout relief and hit a three-run homer at the plate, Cole Reifsteck went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Landon Thome 2-for-3 for Nazareth (6-0).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard South d. Willowbrook 19-25, 25-19, 25-17

Ben Ziman had eight kills and five digs, Will Mack seven kills and two blocks, Owen Gibson and Tristan Sounthala five kills and Mike Hines 22 assists for the Raiders.

Lyons d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-18, 25-22

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 0, Glenbard West 0

Baseball
