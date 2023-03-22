March 22, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, March 21: Erin Metz K’s 14 in Wheaton North softball’s season-opening win

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton North logo

Wheaton North logo

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 7, Glenbard South 4

Monica Kading and Reagan Crosthwaite both homered and Erin Metz struck out 14 for the Falcons in a season-opening win. Erica Alexander was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Lemont 4, Huntley 1

Winning pitcher Sage Mardjetko struck out eight over three no-hit innings and Rhea Mardjetko struck out three over four innings of relief for Lemont. At the plate Raegan Duncan was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Frankie Rita 2-for-4 with an RBI.

BASEBALL

Chicago Hope 3, Wheaton Academy 2

Eric DeCosta struck out eight over five strong innings for Wheaton Academy, allowing one run on one hit. At the plate DeCosta went 2-for-4 with a single, double and run scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 2, Glenbard West 1

Ivana Vukas scored a tie-breaking goal off an assist from Anna Casmere at the 12-minute mark of the second half for the Redwings (4-0) at the Wheaton North Kickoff Tournament. Keira Petrucelli scored an unassisted goal for Benet in the first half and Shannon Clark had eight saves in goal.

Wheaton North 5, Sandburg 0

Talia Kaempf and Piper Harborth each scored two goals, Jane Rogers had a goal and three assists and Zoey Bohmer had her second shutout in goal for the Falcons.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. Willowbrook 25-15, 22-25, 25-15

Tyler Johnwick had 12 kills, Aidan Weltin eight kills, Bartek Kwidzinski 22 digs and Jack Junior 19 assists for the Rams (1-0).

BaseballSoftballPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.