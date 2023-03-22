Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, March 21: Erin Metz K’s 14 in Wheaton North softball’s season-opening win

SOFTBALL
Wheaton North 7, Glenbard South 4
Monica Kading and Reagan Crosthwaite both homered and Erin Metz struck out 14 for the Falcons in a season-opening win. Erica Alexander was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Lemont 4, Huntley 1
Winning pitcher Sage Mardjetko struck out eight over three no-hit innings and Rhea Mardjetko struck out three over four innings of relief for Lemont. At the plate Raegan Duncan was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Frankie Rita 2-for-4 with an RBI.
BASEBALL
Chicago Hope 3, Wheaton Academy 2
Eric DeCosta struck out eight over five strong innings for Wheaton Academy, allowing one run on one hit. At the plate DeCosta went 2-for-4 with a single, double and run scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
Benet 2, Glenbard West 1
Ivana Vukas scored a tie-breaking goal off an assist from Anna Casmere at the 12-minute mark of the second half for the Redwings (4-0) at the Wheaton North Kickoff Tournament. Keira Petrucelli scored an unassisted goal for Benet in the first half and Shannon Clark had eight saves in goal.
Wheaton North 5, Sandburg 0
Talia Kaempf and Piper Harborth each scored two goals, Jane Rogers had a goal and three assists and Zoey Bohmer had her second shutout in goal for the Falcons.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East d. Willowbrook 25-15, 22-25, 25-15
Tyler Johnwick had 12 kills, Aidan Weltin eight kills, Bartek Kwidzinski 22 digs and Jack Junior 19 assists for the Rams (1-0).