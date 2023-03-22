Girls Soccer notes: Downers Grove North shows promise at season-opening tournament

Downers Grove North had a unique way to open the season.
The Trojans played their first three games at the Elk Grove Invitational. Downers Grove North (1-0-2) showed some promise by defeating the Grenadiers 2-0 in the opener, but struggled scoring goals in its next two games.
Downers Grove North endured a pair of draws – 1-1 with Maine West and 0-0 against Maine South in the title game – to lead to some frustrating moments for the players and coach Brian Papa.
“We had opportunities,” Papa said. “I like the way the girls are playing. They are the most exciting team that doesn’t score a goal. I don’t know what to tell them. They realize things are starting to materialize.
“We haven’t really practiced, especially outdoors. We have a lot of first-time girls and a couple of sophomores up. They are doing their best. I’m very proud of them. We gave up one goal in the tournament and lose the tournament. Addison Liszka and Kailyn Ziroli controlled the middle of the field. We controlled the ball. We had play. I just like the way we’re playing. I just have to figure out how we can get some practice time. We’re picking up things, but also missing things.”
A senior defender, Ziroli is a player to watch in the West Suburban Silver this spring. The Lewis University recruit is back playing with the Trojans after playing club soccer last season. Ziroli said she played high school soccer in her freshman and sophomore year.
Her next-level abilities already have paid off for the Trojans, helping strength the team and providing leadership. She committed to Lewis on Dec. 23.
“It feels awesome to be back with my teammates,” Ziroli said. “I’ve played with them for years. I wanted to do what was best for my soccer career, and give it a try again. I’m glad I did what I did, and am glad to be back.”
Ziroli said the Trojans showed some fortitude battling the Hawks to a scoreless tie, but the game showed some flaws. The Trojans returned seven starters and 13 seniors from last season’s 11-9-2 team. In addition, senior Jolie Weisz is back after missing all of last season with an injury.
“The weather has been tough, but we’ve able to grind through it,” she said. “I think we’ve played well. I think we just need to finish our chances.”
Liszka said the Trojans have the talent to be a team to contend with by the end of the regular season.
“The one thing I’ve noticed is we’re extremely connected and we have a lot of chemistry,” Liszka said. “We have a lot of talent and have played well so far this season. I think we can have a really good season this year.”
Wheaton Warrenville South update
Less than two weeks into the regular season, Wheaton Warrenville South coach Guy Callipari can only judge his team on one game.
The Tigers (0-0-1) had Saturday’s home game against Chicago Washington postponed due to cold, leading the veteran coach to wait another few days to get a better read on his 2023 squad.
The Tigers, who finished with a 13-5-3 record last season, feature several new faces this season on the back line, along with nine underclassmen on the roster. The Tigers have won back-to-back regional championships, including winning 11 games in a row last season.
The influx of young players led to an uneven result in the season-opening 2-2 draw with Waubonsie Valley.
“We wanted to play a competitive team to evaluate ourselves,” Callipari said. “We had the lead, drew even at half, took the lead and they drew even. We have so many news players. It also takes time to develop a rhythm. But we’re in a good place. We have a good senior core with a lot of young guns.”
Callipari noted the play of sophomore forward Ashlyn Adams, who scored a goal against Waubonsie Valley.
“She’s a striker who carries the ball very well,” he said. “She had 10 shots and scored on a free kick. She can create and elude defenders. She works hard and feels the game pretty well.”
The Tigers have an extended break following Tuesday’s game against Oswego, not playing until April 4 at Burlington Central. The Tigers could make program history this season if they win 10 games, reaching the 500-win mark in program history.
“We’re going to take some time off and rest,” Callipari said. “We have only a few games to find our way and see what our strengths are until conference play.”
Extra kicks
After a stellar run last season that ended with a fourth-place finish in Class 2A last season, Fenwick is off to a sluggish start with two losses in their first two games….Lemont, which lost 4-1 to runnerup Benet in a 2A sectional finals a year ago, defeated Marian Catholic 7-0 in its opener last week.