Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 30: Emily Petring’s 26 points lead Downers Grove South past Glenbard East

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove South 68, Glenbard East 55

Emily Petring scored 26 points with six three-pointers and also had five assists and five steals for the Mustangs. Allison Jarvis added 15 points, Hayven Harden nine and Megan Ganschow eight.

Nazareth 72, Conant 25

Amalia Dray scored 16 points, Grace Carstensen 14 and Jane Manecke 11 for Nazareth (23-1).

Fenwick 47, St. Laurence 24

Allie Heyer had 12 points and Cam Brusca added 10 for the Friars (13-14) in the first round of the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference tournament.