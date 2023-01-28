Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 27: Montini’s Shannon Blacher scores 1,000th career point

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montini 61, Aurora Central Catholic 32

Shannon Blacher scored 22 points, including her 1,000th career point, in her last home game and Victoria Matulevicius added 12 for Montini (20-5).

York 49, Hinsdale Central 31

Mariann Blass scored 20 points to pace the Dukes.

Glenbard West 53, Proviso West 35

Kennedy Brandt scored 18 points and Julia Benjamin added 10 for the Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale South 51, Downers Grove South 42

Amerie Flowers had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Amelia Lavorato added 16 points, six assists and four rebounds for Hinsdale (17-11, 6-4).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 78, Oak Park-River Forest 46

Max Haack scored 27 points and hit seven three-pointers for the Trojans (15-2, 5-2). Jack Stanton added 16 points and Jacob Bozeman 14.

Hinsdale Central 50, York 38

Ben Oosterbaan poured in 27 points and Chase Collignon added 12 for the Red Devils. AJ Levine had 17 for the Dukes.

Wheaton Academy 57, Timothy Christian 36

Wade Davis and Wandy Munoz each scored 12 points for Wheaton Academy.

Lemont 69, Shepard 45

Rokas Castillo scored 20 points and Matas Castillo added 16 for Lemont (19-6).

Riverside-Brookfield 78, Chicago Christian 56

Stefan Cicic scored 25 points, Arius Alijosius added 21 and Will Gonzalez 15 for the Bulldogs (19-4, 8-0).