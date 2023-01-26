Girls Basketball notes: Lyons’ Ally Cesarini, York’s Mariann Blass fuel WSC Silver contenders

As two of the area’s top guards, Lyons Township senior Ally Cesarini and York senior Mariann Blass rarely catch a break from their high-energy games.
Cesarini tries beforehand.
“I don’t sleep on the bus (ride) on the way back, but I do sleep on the way there. That kind of helps prepare me,” Cesarini said. “I have my pre-game play list and I put my headphones on and try to sleep.”
They’ve helped their teams be the frontrunners in the West Suburban Conference Silver – and they’ll continue to face each other in the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference. Cesarini will play for Lewis University (Romeoville) like her mother Julie (Giles), who starred at Proviso West. Blass will play at downstate Quincy (Ill.) University.
They know of and respect each other. Their next meeting is Feb. 3 in La Grange, most likely with the Silver title on the line. LT (22-4, 10-0 in Silver) has won eight straight and York (18-5, 7-1) eight of its last nine. Cesarini guarded Blass, York’s top scorer, throughout the Lions’ 49-39 victory Dec. 16.
“I know she’s an incredible player. That whole (GLVC) is filled with incredible athletes, incredible players,” Blass said. “A big university is not what I’m looking for so I do love the small class sizes and just the family atmosphere that Quincy has to offer.”
Blass averages just under 20 points per game. Cesarini averages 13 points and prides herself more as the Lions’ top defensive player. Cesarini averages four steals and five deflections, often leading to transition baskets. She collected nine steals in the 63-48 victory over St. Charles East Jan. 16.
And Cesarini scores when needed. Her career-high 23 points Monday, 12 in the fourth quarter with two threes, fueled the 55-46 victory at Mother McAuley.
“If she doesn’t get in foul trouble, she plays the entire game,” LT coach Meghan Hutchens said. “She has (to guard) the toughest offensive matchup. For her to be a threat offensively and defensively with that assignment is impressive. And to have the endurance to play the entire four quarters. It just goes to show how fit she is and honestly how much she wants to win.”
Blass is part of York’s tireless defensive efforts, such as 10 team steals in Saturday’s 50-42 victory over Maine South, snapping the Hawks’ 16-game winning streak. Blass added 10 points.
“Even though we do play a zone, it’s fast paced. It is exhausting, but we’re all in it together and that kind of drives us to be better,” Blass said. “But it is a ton of fun to play and we love it. I think it really bring us together.”
Blass became even more focused on basketball after back-to-back undefeated seasons at Bryan Middle School. Even before increased interest from Quincy following an elite camp, Blass heard great things from the parents of friend Madison Peck who both played basketball there.
What did Cesarini say she’ll work on before college? Increased conditioning.
“Normally I have a big crowd (at games) – parents, aunts, uncles, grandma, grandpa, friends,” Cesarini said. “I really liked the (Lewis) coaching staff and team and that it’s close to home so (they) can watch me play.”
Zeroes Tolerance
For her first varsity season, St. Francis junior Lynsey Cleveland initially wanted uniform No. 25 for her birthdate of August 25. When that number was taken, Cleveland became the latest Spartan sporting No. 00.
“I love being 00,” Cleveland said. “When I brought it home, my mom was kind of like, ‘Oh, that’s an interesting number.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to make it my number.’ Now that it’s my number and I’m used to it, I want it next year.”
Cleveland said she rarely sees other 00s and sometimes just No. 0. But the Spartans have employed the number for years. Two famous 00s were 2018 graduate and four-year varsity standout Antwainette Walker, who played at Marquette and Arkansas-Little Rock, and 2011 graduate Fiona McMahon, who then wore 00 playing for Elmhurst University.
“We just thought it was a cool number – and it’s legal (to use),” St. Francis coach Jeff Gerdeman said.
Cleveland also embraces her unique first name. She said her parents didn’t want to use the letters I or Y.
“When you go to the store and there’s all of the personalized stuff, I have to get it my own way,” Cleveland said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, here’s your name,’ and my name isn’t out there.”