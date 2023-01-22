Wrestling: Upstate Eight meet

The South Elgin Storm started off the postseason Saturday with a dominating performance at the Upstate Eight Conference wrestling meet at East Aurora High School.
South Elgin racked up 250.5 points, with Glenbard East taking second with 194, and West Chicago scoring 193 for third.
East Aurora (135), Bartlett (112), Fenton (96), Elgin (93), Glenbard South (85), and Larkin and Streamwood (75 each) followed.
“I thought today went great. We were focused and locked in, ready to wrestle,” Storm coach James Gloudeman said.
The team has a couple of final tune-ups this week at Waubonsie Valley and Maine South before Feb. 4′s Class 3A Streamwood Regional.
“We’ll use this as motivation and keep the foot on the gas pedal, and we’ll have a full lineup,” Gloudeman said.
South Elgin won four individual titles, beginning with Demetrios Carrera at 106 pounds with a fall in 2:27. Starting with Andre Rios’ fall in 4:48 at 132, the team won three straight weight classes that also included Leo Rosas’ 8-4 decision at 138 and Nico Clinite at 145 prevailing due to an injury default.
Glenbard East won two individual championships. Ismael Chaidez won by fall in 3:59 at 120, and Blake Salvino at 182 won with a fall in 1:59.
Elgin also went home with two top prizes. Julius Avendano’s 11-5 decision at 113 gave him the title, while teammate Adam Lambaz closed out the afternoon by winning the 285 crown with a fall in 1:13.
West Chicago’s Connor Zentner was the 126-pound champ on a 10-3 decision in the final. Larkin got a title courtesy of David Miranda’s 9-4 decision at 152.
Fenton’s Jovany Zuniga, at 160, made quick work of his final with a pin in just 1:13.
Streamwood’s Jack Wolf (195) and East Aurora’s Bryan Romero (220) both won by fall in 4:33 and 2:56, respectively.
Each wrestler at Saturday’s meet brought an array of different experiences this season and past seasons.
For Rios of South Elgin, it was his goal to beat his opponent who had defeated him at conference in 2022.
“I went out to wrestle hard. I thought about the last two matches [where I had beaten him during the regular season]. I was nervous before the match. But then I thought, ‘I got this,’” Rios said. “This means a lot getting a conference title as a senior.”
What a difference a year made for Zuniga.
“This is very satisfying. Last year [at conference], I was 0-3. It’s a big improvement,” he said.
A good portion of the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” as Elgin’s Lambaz stood on the top of the medal stand. Lambaz, who turned 18 Saturday, earned his second conference title.
“This feels amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better birthday present,” he said. “I thought I performed very well. With regionals, I’m going to continue the hard work and grind out the next two weeks.”