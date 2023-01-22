January 22, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 21: Jackson Niego’s 20 points pace Lyons past Proviso E.

By Joshua Welge
Lyons Township logo

Lyons Township logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lyons 75, Proviso East 71

Jackson Niego had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, Graham Smith 18 points and 11 rebounds and Nik Polonowski had 13 points and four rebounds for the Lions.

York 63, St. Charles East 57

AJ Levine scored 19 points to pace the Dukes at Batavia’s Night of Hoops.

Rockford Christian 63, Timothy Christian 52

Alex Keizer had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 56, Hinsdale Central 28

Julia Benjamin scored 23 points and hit six 3-pointers and Sophia Brown added 14 points for the Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale South 43, Willowbrook 37

Mary Lavorato had 16 points and seven rebounds and Amerie Flowers 11 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets (15-10, 5-4).

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage County
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.