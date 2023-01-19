Boys Basketball notes: Back healthy, Downers Grove North’s Jacob Bozeman showcasing his next-level talents

Downers Grove North senior Jacob Bozeman is finally getting a chance to showcase his next-level talents.
Bozeman endured a rough offseason after suffering a knee injury that kept him sidelined for several key months, which, in turn, hindered his recruiting and his development.
But Bozeman is healthy and an integral piece in the Trojans’ quest to win a Class 4A regional title and beyond. At 6-foot-5, Bozeman is a multi-skilled player capable of affecting a game in many avenues on both ends, especially with his length, ability to guard nearly every position on the court and start fast breaks.
Bozeman has yet to commit to a college, but he noted that several schools are inquiring about him.
“It’s going great so far,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of coaches come out to my games. I’m just waiting for other opportunities. I will make a decision when I decide to go on visits and find the best place for me. It helps a lot that we have a lot of talented players on our team, like Jack Stanton and Jake Riemer who are getting a lot of interest, which brings in more (college coaches). We’re playing together as a team. When we move the ball, stats don’t matter. You can tell who can play. That’s the best part of our team. No one pads their stats.”
Downers Grove North coach James Thomas said Bozeman is a talented player with a high upside. Bozeman is averaging 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game and tallied 25 steals and 28 deflections in 18 games.
“(Jacob) is going to improve,” Thomas said. “He tore his meniscus in the last game in June. He really didn’t get a chance to tune up the body after that. He was getting bigger, faster and stronger. He was really doing a great job in the weight room.
“His skillset is really good. He facilitates. That comes from his background in soccer. He was a really high level soccer player. He sees all those angles really well and can make the passes. He’s crafty and really been a defensive stopper for us. If he can keep improving for us, who knows what can happen for him.”
Bozeman said he made improvements in several aspects of his game to prepare for his senior season.
“My drives, when I get in there, I don’t look for fouls and just try and go in there and be physical,” he said. “I try and create for my teammates. Also, when I get rebounds, I try to look up and go and make sure to get the three-point shooters their shots or drop it off to the right players.”
Unique matchup for Glenbard West
Glenbard West coach Jason Opoka found a silver lining following Friday’s defeat to Downers Grove North. Sure, Opoka was frustrated with a double-digit road defeat, especially since his team held a five-point lead early in the third quarter.
But Opoka was all smiles in the postgame when discussing a Feb. 3 home game against Scales Mound.
Scales Mound, which finished in third place in Class 1A last season, seems like an odd opponent for the the defending 4A state champions, but Opoka said there’s a reason for the game.
“We became really close friends at the supersectional at Northern Illinois when we were preparing for Larkin,” Opoka said. “We saw their fans and we were so impressed with their community support and the way they played and their togetherness. It reminded us a lot about us and our team. We cheered for them, and they cheered for us that following game.
“So, lo and beyond, when we both made state, we were staying at our same hotel. We went to see their game at state and became good friends with them and their coaches. They actually stayed a couple of extra days to watch us win state. We stayed in touch and talked over the summer. They lost a game and we had an extra game this season, so we decided to schedule a game. It’s a good way to bring two communities together.”
Opoka said there will be several activities for the two teams during that weekend, but “nothing is set in stone yet.”
“We will have a lot of things planned and will really get together to cherish the opportunity for them, especially with a two and a half hour drive,” he said.
‘When Sides Collide’ Shootout Saturday at Benet
One of the top shootouts is set for Saturday with the annual “When Sides Collide” at Benet. The host Redwings, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, close out the four-game shootout by taking on No. 1-ranked Kenwood at 7:30 p.m. The Broncos have several high-profile players, led by senior Darrin Ames, a Kansas State recruit. The four-game shootout features over a dozen Division I players, including Moline’s Brock Harding (Iowa) and Owen Freeman (Iowa), Rolling Meadows’ Cameron Christie (Minnesota), Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. (Michigan State) and the state’s top two uncommitted players in Young’s Daniel Johnson and Simeon’s Jalen Griffith.