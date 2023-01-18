Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 17: Ben Oosterbaan’s 24 points pace Hinsdale Central to win at Glenbard West

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale Central 53, Glenbard West 39

Ben Oosterbaan scored 24 points and Chase Collignon added nine for the Red Devils (17-3, 5-1). Logan Brown scored 13 points for Glenbard West (11-8, 3-3).

Timothy Christian 53, Aurora Central Catholic 38

Kyle Steiner had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Trojans. Thon Bill added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Willowbrook 67, Hinsdale South 56

Noah Campbell scored 21 points and Isaac Sobieszczyk added 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Warriors.

Hillcrest 57, Lemont 39

Ryan Runaas scored nine points for Lemont.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Willowbrook 55, Addison Trail 32

Elle Bruschuk had 14 points and eight rebounds and Sara Stout and Nina Nytko nine points apiece for the Warriors.

Morton 46, Hinsdale South 40

Mary Lavorato had 17 points and six assists and Amerie Flowers added 11 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (13-10, 4-4).

Downers Grove North 48, Glenbard West 39

Kaitlyn Parker scored 20 points and Maggie Fleming added 14 for the Lady Trojans. Kennedy Brandt scored 17 points and Julia Benjamin 12 for the Hilltoppers.

Naperville North 56, Downers Grove South 50

Emily Petring had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Megan Ganschow scored 16 points and Allison Jarvis 12 points for the Mustangs.

WRESTLING

Wheaton Academy 58, Mitchell 4

The Classical Academy 49, Wheaton Academy 24

Warriors finished out their trip today to Colorado by wrestling at the Classical Academy. Oscar Smith won both his matches to improve his record to 17-10. Lincoln Hoger won by forfeit and then by fall to improve to 27-2. Will Hupke won both his matches by fall and improved with record to 28-1. Tag Kazmierczak won both his matches and improved to 27-0 and defeated Dylan Gould (ranked 16th in 3A at 144) by fall from The Classical Academy.