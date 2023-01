BOYS BASKETBALL

Riverside-Brookfield 56, Fenwick 45

Stefan Cicic scored 17 points and Will Gonzalez added 16 for the Bulldogs (16-4) at Fenwick. Arius Alijosius chipped in 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fenwick 35, Taft 22

Allie Heyer had a game-high 13 points and Cam Brusca added 10 for the Friars (12-11).

Lincoln 91, Wheaton North 54