Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 14: Nazareth girls basketball rolls past Batavia

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 58, Batavia 39

Grace Carstensen scored 18 points, Olivia Austin 14 and Danielle Scully eight for Nazareth (19-1).

Plainfield North 50, Willowbrook 47

Rimon Kari scored 13 points and Elle Bruschuk and Sara Stout each scored 12 for Willowbrook at the Coach Kipp Hoopsfest.

Hinsdale South 52, Normal West 47

Mary Lavorato had 17 points, eight assists and four steals and Maeve Savage 16 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets at the DeKalb MLK Tournament.

Burlington Central 47, Hinsdale South 28

Mary Lavorato had nine points and five rebounds for the Hornets.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale Central 59, St. Charles North 41

Ben Oosterbaan scored 22 points and Chase Collignon added 14 for Hinsdale.

Oak Park-River Forest 63, York 62 (OT)

AJ Levine scored 36 points for the Dukes in the loss.

Lake Park 46, Glenbard West 31

Wheaton Warrenville South MLK Tournament

Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Plainfield South 36

Lindblom 65, Morton 61

WW South 57, Lake Forest Academy 37

Morton 63, Glenbard North 58