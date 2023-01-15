Boys basketball: Nik Polonowski, Lyons Township finish strong in 60-51 victory over Marian Central

HAMPSHIRE – Nik Polonowski kept in mind a simple phrase he’s likely heard time and time again.
After going 1 for 7 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half, Polonowski, the Lyons Township senior, found a way to get his shooting back in rhythm.
“My dad always says ‘shooters shoot,’ and you’ve just got to keep shooting and let it fly,” Polonowski said following their 60-51 victory over Marian Central in their second game of the MLK Tournament hosted at Burlington Central on Saturday. “In some cases, our team, obviously, we’ve got a bunch of good scorers, but I need to make sure I’m playing my part as well, so I think that’s a big thing.”
Polonowski, the University of Pennsylvania recruit, scored 13 points of his 20 total points and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter to help stave off a 34-point explosion from Marian Central junior Cale McThenia.
The Lions went 2-0 on the day with an earlier 62-55 victory over DeKalb.
“These two games today, [Polonowski] knocked in big shots late with four or five minutes left,” Lyons Township coach Tom Sloan said. “He knocked in some really big shots, which maybe playing in two games in the same day were a little fatigued throughout. But, when it’s ‘whoa, we really need to take care of it, we’re going to get knocked off,’ then raise it to another level, it’s a good sign to see.”
Marian Central (9-14) gave the Lions a highly competitive effort, even taking a pair of leads within five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Polonowski answered a three-point play by McThenia with a 3-pointer of his own with 4:03 left to re-take the 50-48 lead, but McThenia added 1 of 2 free throws to inch back within one for his 34th point on the night.
Polonowski wasn’t done, sinking a turnaround jumper and another 3-pointer for the six-point advantage with 1:56 left to effectively ice the game. The 6-foot-6 forward sank a pair of free throws with 28 seconds left to ensure the 60-51 final and the Lions’ third consecutive victory.
“We’ve had a lot of games where there’s blowout wins, and I think these close games definitely help us a lot more than those blowout wins,” Polonowski said. “It shows us how to cope with those struggles.
“Most teams, when they’re up the whole game and they go down five or 10 late third quarter, early fourth quarter, they kind of fall apart mentally. I think it’s important for us to gain that ability to stay strong, rally for each other.”
“We always tell each other before the game: ‘Listen, these guys are going to go on a run, [and] basketball is a game of runs,’ " Polonowski “We’ve just got to stay together and make sure their run isn’t the rest of the game.”
Polonowski led with 20 points and six rebounds, while Carter Reid had 11 points and five rebounds. Connor Carroll had eight points and two rebounds, Jackson Niego had eight points and four assists, while Graham Smith had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists for Lyons.
In the first quarter, Marian Central clawed back from an 11-point deficit and made it a 23-19 game, which set the table for the game.
“At the end of the first quarter we talked, and even though we closed the first quarter [23-19], that’s too many points,” Marian Central coach Charles Walsh said. “We’re not going to score 80 points. So we had to shorten the game and close it down, take more time on offense and really play better defense. I think we did.
“They only scored 37 points the remaining three quarters, so I thought we did a good job defending them. I thought we did a better job on offense trying to get a quality shot. Of course, Cale just went off.”
Central senior forward Christian Bentancur had 10 points and seven rebounds. Bentancur and McThenia average a combined 40 points per game. McThenia and Bentacur, juniors, and senior Jake Giangreco have started together for three seasons.
“We are dominated in scoring by those two guys,” Walsh said. “We had a game this year where we had 67 points and they scored all of them. ... We’re going to live and die with those two guys. They’re our big two guys.”