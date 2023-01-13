January 13, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 12: Sara Abdul scores school record 36 in Wheaton North win

By Joshua Welge
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wheaton North 68, St. Charles East 47

Sara Abdul scored a school record 36 points to pace the Falcons’ win.

Lyons 57, Hinsdale Central 39

Nora Ezike scored 20 points and Ally Cesarini added 13 for the Lions. Grace Dolan paced Hinsdale with 11.

Wheaton Academy 52, Westmont 37

Jill Paulson had 21 points and five steals and Abby Schroeder 13 points, 23 rebounds and three blocks for Wheaton Academy.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lyons 76, Oak Park-River Forest 47

Nik Polonowski scored 18 points, Brady Chambers had 12 points and seven rebounds and Jackson Niego scored 11 for the Lions.

