Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 12: Sara Abdul scores school record 36 in Wheaton North win

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wheaton North 68, St. Charles East 47
Sara Abdul scored a school record 36 points to pace the Falcons’ win.
Lyons 57, Hinsdale Central 39
Nora Ezike scored 20 points and Ally Cesarini added 13 for the Lions. Grace Dolan paced Hinsdale with 11.
Wheaton Academy 52, Westmont 37
Jill Paulson had 21 points and five steals and Abby Schroeder 13 points, 23 rebounds and three blocks for Wheaton Academy.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lyons 76, Oak Park-River Forest 47
Nik Polonowski scored 18 points, Brady Chambers had 12 points and seven rebounds and Jackson Niego scored 11 for the Lions.