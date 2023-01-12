Girls Basketball notes: Three-sport star Emily Petring has Downers Grove South in contention for first Gold title since 2001

Downers Grove South senior Emily Petring truly began having a ball full-time in middle school.
She added volleyball to her already hectic sports schedule of basketball and soccer, which was always her first love. As a freshman, Petring promised herself she would continue playing all three sports throughout high school.
“No matter how busy I was, I loved it. It was something I needed to have,” Petring said. “I just never gave up. At some points, I still had to maintain my mental health, my school life and my social life, so that was a big thing. As soon as I finished my [freshman] season, I knew I could do it and I could finish it off.”
Petring, who will play Division I soccer at Coastal Carolina, is finishing off her best basketball season. The 5-foot-9 guard, a returning All-West Suburban Conference Gold player, averages almost 20 points a game and often is near double-doubles with rebounds.
The Mustangs (12-9, 7-1 in the Gold) lead Willowbrook by a game in the Gold and are contending for their first conference title since 2001. They are seeking their first regional title since 1994.
Other standouts for Downers South are junior Allison Jarvis (all-tournament at Sandburg) and 6-1 freshman center Megan Ganschow.
“As a leader and captain, I think we all are [motivated] as a team, but pushing my team to do good in practice and have the mentality to win is also really good,” Petring said.
Petring is a true throwback as a standout in all three sports. In soccer, the center forward has been all-conference and all-sectional and was all-state in 2022. In volleyball this fall, Petring was all-conference and honorable mention all-state.
“She’s a fantastic athlete. Just one of the best athletes I’ve had the privilege of coaching in the 10 years I’ve been here,” Downers South coach Lyndsie Long said. “She’s always been a good [basketball] player, but she’s gone above and beyond this year. She’s consistent, working hard, practices hard and her leadership skills have improved.”
Petring has gained big-game confidence mostly through soccer. Her Chicago Empire FC Elite Under-18 team reached the 2022 Presidents Cup finals in Raleigh, North Carolina. Petring scored in the 2-1 loss and 3-0 semifinal victory.
Petring remembers a gratifying hat trick as a sophomore for Downers South in a 6-3 win over Oak Park-River Forest. At regionals, she learned to channel her competitive drive after receiving a soft red card following two yellows. She hasn’t had a red card since.
“I’m an aggressive player. That’s just how I’ve been always,” Petring said. “I think mentality is a big thing. I just came in [this basketball season] being confident in everything. Don’t be scared, drive to the basket, shoot your shot and just work as a team.”
Playing Arizona
Upon arriving in Arizona, the Montini girls basketball team visited the famous In-N-Out Burger chain for lunch.
“We all knew about it, but not a lot of us tried it before,” senior Shannon Blacher said. “It was just a great trip. We’re really, really thankful for the opportunity to do things like this.”
During their memorable trip Jan. 2-5, the Lady Broncos (13-4) beat North Valley Christian Academy 68-11 in Phoenix and lost to 12-time Arizona state champion Seton Catholic 48-46 in Chandler. Montini’s junior varsity also played Seton.
Montini coach Shannon Spanos said the visit came about after assistant coach Kaitlin Alyward contacted a former University of St. Francis basketball teammate now coaching in Arizona.
“I would love to do [similar trips] definitely biannually,” Spanos said. “I think it really just provided a great bonding experience for our girls. It was just fun to see a different part of the country.”
Both games used a 35-second shot clock. The Seton game was streamed with commentary by former Arizona State women’s coach Charli Turner-Thorne, who arranged the Broncos’ ASU campus tour.
Blacher enjoyed hiking in Phoenix at Hole in the Rock.
“It was a really fun day. Also being able to play the competition in Arizona is a lot different than Illinois so it gave us a new look,” Blacher said.
No. 33 for Hoopsfest
The 33rd annual Dick’s Sporting Goods/Coach Kipp Hoopsfest features eight games Saturday at Montini starting at 9:30 a.m. and 10 games between two gyms Monday at Benet starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday’s games include Willowbrook vs. Plainfield North at 3:30 p.m., York vs. St. Ignatius at 5 p.m. and Montini vs. Geneva at 6 p.m. Monday’s action includes Benet vs. defending Class 4A Indiana state champion Noblesville at 2 p.m. and Wheaton North vs. Lincoln at 2:15 p.m.