Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 10: Bennett Schwanke’s game-winning shot lifts Glenbard West at LT

BOYS BASKETBALL
Glenbard West 38, Lyons 37
Bennett Schwanke hit a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left for the Hilltoppers (10-5, 3-1) at La Grange. Benji Zander scored 18 points, Jack Oberhofer eight and Schwanke six. Nik Polonowski scored 24 points to pace Lyons (13-2, 4-1).
York 63, Proviso West 51
AJ Levine scored 26 points and Braden Richardson added 15 for the Dukes (10-9, 2-4).
Riverside Brookfield 59, Wheaton Academy 47
Stefan Cicic scored 22 points and Will Gonzalez added 14 for R-B (13-4).
Tyler Smith scored 16 points for Wheaton Academy, who hit 11 threes as a team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nazareth 49, Naperville North 30
Amalia Dray scored 15 points, Olivia Austin eight and Danielle Scully seven for the Roadrunners (18-1).
Lyons 59, Glenbard West 47
Nora Ezike scored 17 points and Ally Cesarini added 12 for the Lions. Julia Benjamin scored 13 and Kennedy Brandt 12 for the Hilltoppers.
Leyden 51, Hinsdale South 49
Mary Lavorato had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Amerie Flowers and Maeve Savage 13 points apiece for the Hornets (12-8, 4-3).
Wheaton Academy 52, Elmwood Park 23
Wheaton Academy was led by senior Jill Paulson with 14 points and five steals and sophomore Abby Schroeder with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Fenwick 52, Oak Park-River Forest 30
Allie Heyer scored 14 points and Grace Kapsch added 11, all in the second half, as the Friars (10-10) won their fourth straight game.
St. Francis 54, Riverside-Brookfield 47
Riley Austin scored 18 points and Téa Rubino added nine on three 3-pointers for St. Francis (13-6, 4-0) in a comeback win.