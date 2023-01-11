January 11, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 10: Bennett Schwanke’s game-winning shot lifts Glenbard West at LT

By Joshua Welge
Glenbard West logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Glenbard West 38, Lyons 37

Bennett Schwanke hit a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left for the Hilltoppers (10-5, 3-1) at La Grange. Benji Zander scored 18 points, Jack Oberhofer eight and Schwanke six. Nik Polonowski scored 24 points to pace Lyons (13-2, 4-1).

York 63, Proviso West 51

AJ Levine scored 26 points and Braden Richardson added 15 for the Dukes (10-9, 2-4).

Riverside Brookfield 59, Wheaton Academy 47

Stefan Cicic scored 22 points and Will Gonzalez added 14 for R-B (13-4).

Tyler Smith scored 16 points for Wheaton Academy, who hit 11 threes as a team.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 49, Naperville North 30

Amalia Dray scored 15 points, Olivia Austin eight and Danielle Scully seven for the Roadrunners (18-1).

Lyons 59, Glenbard West 47

Nora Ezike scored 17 points and Ally Cesarini added 12 for the Lions. Julia Benjamin scored 13 and Kennedy Brandt 12 for the Hilltoppers.

Leyden 51, Hinsdale South 49

Mary Lavorato had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Amerie Flowers and Maeve Savage 13 points apiece for the Hornets (12-8, 4-3).

Wheaton Academy 52, Elmwood Park 23

Wheaton Academy was led by senior Jill Paulson with 14 points and five steals and sophomore Abby Schroeder with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Fenwick 52, Oak Park-River Forest 30

Allie Heyer scored 14 points and Grace Kapsch added 11, all in the second half, as the Friars (10-10) won their fourth straight game.

St. Francis 54, Riverside-Brookfield 47

Riley Austin scored 18 points and Téa Rubino added nine on three 3-pointers for St. Francis (13-6, 4-0) in a comeback win.

Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.