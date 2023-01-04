Girls Basketball notes: Maggie Fleming and Violet Mitchell, Downers Grove North’s lone seniors, leads team to continued success

Downers Grove North senior co-captains Maggie Fleming and Violet Mitchell aren’t just spending plenty of time together this girls basketball season. Their countless sports days as teammates can be traced to around second grade.

“I’ve known Maggie my whole life basically,” Mitchell said. “We went to the same grade school. The same preschool. We live a couple of blocks away.”

The lone seniors have helped the much younger Trojans continue their success after graduating six seniors from last year’s Class 4A sectional semifinalists. Downers North (12-5) finished fourth at Wheaton North’s Bill Neibch Holiday Classic for the second straight year. Fleming, a 5-foot-10 forward, was named all-tournament.

“Our chemistry together is so great on the floor and also [Mitchell is] one of my best friends,” Fleming said. “I think we co-captain very well together. More importantly, our team is closer and we’re all friends so that makes being a co-captain or so called leader much easier because everyone respects each other.”

They’re actually multi-sport teammates but their love for basketball has remained supreme. Fleming will play at Division III Smith College (Northampton, Massachusetts) and Mitchell at D-III Denison University (Granville, Ohio) after overcoming surgery for a torn ACL and meniscus in her left knee and missing her junior high school season.

“They’ve been amazing. They lead by example and pick each other up all of the time,” Downers North coach Stephan Bolt said. “Whatever I ask, they’re going to do every time they step on the floor and in practice. It’s refreshing to have a couple of kids like that leading the team.”

Last season, Fleming averaged a team-best 4.4 rebounds. At Wheaton North, Fleming (48 points) and junior Kaitlyn Parker (46) were leading scorers. A 5-9 shooting guard, Mitchell often is first off the bench and provides three-point energy.

“I’m just trying to have fun with it, just enjoy the last couple of months I have with my team,” Mitchell said. “I don’t take any of that for granted anymore after my knee surgery.”

For the first time, the two will become three-sport teammates with track and field after also running cross country. Fleming was a 2021 3A state qualifier in shot put. In October, she earned JV all-conference cross country honors. As a junior, Fleming put those sports on hold for increased AAU traveling basketball with M14.

“It makes me more well-rounded and also the three sports I play are so different,” Fleming said.

Last spring, Mitchell recovered in time to play AAU basketball for Midwest Elite and run middle distance in track. Mitchell joined cross country after playing freshman volleyball.

“I feel like my vertical got better because of that,” Mitchell said.

At Wheaton North, the Trojans continued their annual tradition of using holiday-themed pajamas as warmups.

“It gets a bit sweaty but it gets a good laugh,” Fleming said.

Tournament recap

Nazareth (14-1) won the Montini Christmas Tournament. All-tournament players included Nazareth senior Grace Carstensen and junior Amalia Dray, Montini senior Shannon Blacher, York senior Mariann Blass and Lyons Township sophomore Nora Ezike (first team at Montini), Nazareth freshman Stella Sakalas, Montini sophomore Shea Carver and Lyons junior Kennedy Wanless (second team at Montini), Benet senior Lenee Beaumont (first team at Morton College), Fleming, Wheaton North sophomore Sara Abdul and Willowbrook senior Sara Stout (at Wheaton North), Downers Grove South junior Allison Jarvis, Glenbard East junior Catey Carney and Hinsdale South junior Amelia Lavorato (at Sandburg), Timothy Christian seniors Grace Roland and Maddie Drye and Westmont senior Dieliza Dalipi (at Lisle), Morton sophomore Aaliyah Knazze (at Rockford Boylan), Riverside-Brookfield junior Emily Organ (at Oak Lawn) and Fenwick seniors Allie Heyer (at Dundee-Crown) and Cam Brusca (at Marian Catholic).

Other standouts

Glenbard West senior Sophia Brown finished third at St. Viator with 70 overall points, including a career-high 29 in a 46-38 victory over Glenbrook North. The Hilltoppers (9-6) finished 3-1.

“This game did feel different to me. When we were sitting in the stands watching the game before us, I was feeling very confident,” Brown said. “I started driving and shooting and it was working so I just kept doing it. I didn’t really notice how many points I was getting until the beginning of the fourth quarter.”

At the State Farm Classic in Bloomington, junior Hannah Struebing scored 61 of Wheaton Warrenville South’s 132 points with 24 in a 43-33 win over Springfield. The Tigers (4-12) lost to Taylorville 43-26 in the consolation final.

At Wheaton North, Willowbrook junior Elle Bruschuk led in steals (23).