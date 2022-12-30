Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 29: Downers Grove North boys win East Aurora tournament title

BOYS BASKETBALL
East Aurora Holiday Tournament
Downers Grove North 59, Wheaton Academy 26
The Trojans won the championship of the East Aurora Holiday Tournament. Jack Stanton was named tournament MVP and Jacob Bozeman named to the all-tournament first team.
Jack Tosh Holiday Classic
York 57, St. Patrick 39
Braden Richardson scored 21 points and AJ Levine added 19 for the Dukes.
Glenbrook South 66, Lemont 54
Rokas Castillo scored 26 points and Matas Castillo added 23 for Lemont.
Riverside-Brookfield 60, Palatine 58
Stefan Cicic scored 22 points and Arius Alijosius 16 for R-B.
Wheaton North 48, Glenbard West 40
Jack Speers scored 17 points and Hudson Parker 13 for the Falcons. Benji Zander had 16 for the Hilltoppers.
St. Francis 54, Downers Grove South 49
Aaron Cook had 12 points and 11 rebounds for St. Francis. Justin Sveiteris had 13 for Downers South.
Nazareth 50, Minooka 48
Kharen Cotton scored 14 points and Talen Pearson 11 for Nazareth.
Hinsdale Holiday Classic
Rockford Auburn 60, Willowbrook 47
Noah Campbell had 22 points and Isaac Sobieszczyk 14 for Willowbrook.
State Farm Classic
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Wheaton Warrenville South 41
Braylen Meredith scored 15 points and Colin Moore added 12 for the Tigers in losing to unbeaten Sacred Heart-Griffin.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bill Neibch Falcon Classic
Waubonsie Valley 50, Downers Grove North 44
Kaitlyn Fleming scored 20 points and Maggie Fleming 10 for the Lady Trojans in the third-place game.
Wheaton North 61, West Aurora 41
Zoey Bohmer scored 23 points and Sara Abdul 19 for Wheaton North.
Glenbard North 37, Hinsdale Central 31
Grace Dolan scored 15 points and Julia Sherpitis eight for Hinsdale.
Willowbrook 51, Glenbard South 44
Elle Bruschuk had 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Sara Stout 10 points and seven boards for Willowbrook. Allie Mizwicki led Glenbard South with 18.