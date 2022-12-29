December 29, 2022
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 28: WW South rallies past Peoria, advances to State Farm semifinals

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton Warrenville South logo

State Farm Holiday Classic

Wheaton Warrenville South 46, Peoria 38

Braylen Meredith scored 16 points and Colin Moore, and the Tigers outscored Peoria 26-12 to advance to the semifinals of the State Farm Holiday Classic against Sacred Heart-Griffin.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pontiac Tournament

Benet 78, Oak Park-River Forest 56

Sam Driscoll scored 18 points and Patrick Walsh added 15 points as the Redwings advanced to the quarterfinals at Pontiac.

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

York 42, Conant 39 (OT)

Braden Richardson’s three-point play as time expired in overtime gave the Dukes the consolation bracket win. AJ Levine had a game-high 14 points.

Wheaton North 81, Batavia 77 (2OT)

Jack Speers scored 20 points and Hudson Parker 18 for the Falcons, who rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit.

Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic

Willowbrook 79, Oak Forest 73 (2OT)

Noach Campbell scored 30 points and Isaac Sobieszczyk had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Willowbrook.

Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties.