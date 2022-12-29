Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 28: WW South rallies past Peoria, advances to State Farm semifinals

State Farm Holiday Classic
Wheaton Warrenville South 46, Peoria 38
Braylen Meredith scored 16 points and Colin Moore, and the Tigers outscored Peoria 26-12 to advance to the semifinals of the State Farm Holiday Classic against Sacred Heart-Griffin.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pontiac Tournament
Benet 78, Oak Park-River Forest 56
Sam Driscoll scored 18 points and Patrick Walsh added 15 points as the Redwings advanced to the quarterfinals at Pontiac.
Jack Tosh Holiday Classic
York 42, Conant 39 (OT)
Braden Richardson’s three-point play as time expired in overtime gave the Dukes the consolation bracket win. AJ Levine had a game-high 14 points.
Wheaton North 81, Batavia 77 (2OT)
Jack Speers scored 20 points and Hudson Parker 18 for the Falcons, who rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit.
Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic
Willowbrook 79, Oak Forest 73 (2OT)
Noach Campbell scored 30 points and Isaac Sobieszczyk had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Willowbrook.