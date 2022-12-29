Boys Basketball: Aries Hull, Bolingbrook hold off furious rally, hand Lemont first loss in Jack Tosh quarterfinal

ELMHURST – Aries Hull was the least surprised person in the gym Wednesday that Lemont’s Castillo brothers refused to go down without a fight.
Hull, Bolingbrook’s 6-foot-8 senior, has had a winding path back to Illinois this season. An Illinois native homeschooled as a freshman, he went to Winston-Salem Christian School in North Carolina and Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Tennessee the last two years after COVID hit before making his way to Bolingbrook.
But before all that, Hull played AAU with Lemont’s dynamic twin duo of Rokas Castillo and Matas Castillo in the early days of the pandemic.
“I grew up playing with the twins, actually, in AAU. We played together a lot pre-COVID, teammates, it was like a put-together team during the pandemic,” Hull said. “It was crazy tonight, the environment, the competitive nature. I love those types of games. I know what those guys are like.”
Hull’s double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, and his energy helped Bolingbrook build a nine-point halftime lead on previously unbeaten Lemont that remained at eight heading to the fourth quarter.
And then the Raiders held off a furious Lemont rally on the backs of the Castillo twins for a 53-50 win in the quarterfinals of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic.
“I loved this,” Hull said. “This is what we go hard for every day, is these types of environments. It brings the best out of everybody.”
Mekhi Cooper and Keon Alexander added 10 points each for Bolingbrook (10-3), which advanced to face top-seeded Rolling Meadows in Thursday’s semifinal. The Raiders won the Tosh in 2019.
But they needed to survive quite a finish to get there.
Lemont, which never led and trailed 29-20 at half, came all the way back to tie it at 47-47 on a 3-pointer by Matas Castillo with 3:28 left. Bolingbrook’s DJ Strong split two free throws to put his team back ahead, and Lemont proceeded to have four straight empty possessions – Rokas Castillo had a breakaway layup for the tie roll out with a minute left.
Matas Castillo drilled a deep 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to pull Lemont within 51-50, and Rokas Castillo forced a tie-up on the inbounds to give his team back possession. But Lemont had its ensuing inbounds go off a player’s foot out of bounds, and Bolingbrook’s Kyan Berry-Johnson stole the ball on Lemont’s next possession.
Lemont (12-1), which rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Downers Grove South in the first round at the Tosh, couldn’t quite close out another comeback.
“First half our shots weren’t falling, so we tried to get other ways to score. Second half we picked up our defense and we started making shots,” Matas Castillo said. “All these games this week were close.”
Rokas Castillo scored 17 points and Matas Castillo 16 for Lemont, 25 of that total coming in the second half. The two combined to shoot just 1-for-8 from the floor in the first half, but Bolingbrook wasn’t surprised that it didn’t stay that way.
“When you have two dynamic guards like they have, they were 12-0 for a reason,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “We did a decent job defensively of forcing them into some tough shots, and obviously they hit some tough shots – but they’re going to do that. That’s the kind of players they are.”
Bolingbrook is figuring out what kind of player it has in Hull this week.
He’s played in just four games this season because of injury, three at this tournament. Hull had a team-high 17 points in a first-round win over Highland Park, and team-high 14 against York Tuesday. Combined with 6-9 Donaven Younger and the 6-8 Alexander, Hull and Bolingbrook looked like giants next to a Lemont team who has just one starter taller than 6-foot-2.
“He brings a lot of energy and communication on the floor, and obviously he can rebound at a high rate,” Brost said. “He’s a welcome addition to our group.”
Hull, indeed a high-energy and emotional player, was called for a technical foul after a dunk in the first quarter. But he didn’t let it get to him.
Hull had a number of huge offensive rebounds during key spots in the second half as things got interesting, and had seven for the game. He also made 5 of 6 free throws, two preceding Matas Castillo’s tying three.
“I just think I can bring positive energy to the floor,” Hull said. “I like to talk on defense, communicate, bring positive energy at that end. After that technical, emotions were running high at the moment, but coach Brost told me to get it together. After that I locked in, and we got the W.”