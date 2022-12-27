December 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 26: Lemont rallies past Downers South to avoid Jack Tosh first-round upset

By Joshua Welge
Lemont Logo

Lemont Logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

Lemont 37, Downers Grove South 28

Rokas Castillo scored 15 points and Matas Castillo added 10 for Lemont, which overcame a two-point halftime deficit. Justin Sveiteris scored eight for Downers Grove South.

York 74, St. Laurence 54

AJ Levine scored 22 points, Braden Richardson 21 and Kyle Waltz 16 for the Dukes.

Timothy Christian 56, Stagg 36

Alex Keizer scored 18 points for the Trojans.

Waubonsie Valley 56, Hinsdale South 45

Brendan Savage scored 16 points and Jack Weigus added 12 for Hinsdale South.

Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic

Hinsdale Central 71, Oak Forest 52

Ben Oosterbaan scored 27 points and Chase Collignon added 17 as the host Red Devils (9-3) shot 64% in the second half to erase a 34-31 halftime deficit.

Stevenson 82, Glenbard East 36

Ari Pearson and Trevor Rehnstrom each scored nine points for the Rams (3-9).

DePaul Prep 59, Morton 37

Fabien Tucker scored 19 points and Victor Garrett 10 for Morton (5-5).

Rockford Auburn 60, Willowbrook 47

Noah Campbell scored 22 points and Isaac Sobieszczyk 14 for Willowbrook.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bill Neibch Falcon Classic

Hinsdale Central 45, Glenbard South 43

Grace Dolan scored 15 points and Katherine Skinner 10, and the Red Devils outscored the Raiders 15-8 in the fourth quarter in rallying for the win. Jamie Mizwicki scored 14 points to pace Glenbard South.

Wheaton North 65, Jacobs 30

Sara Abdul scored 18 points and Mira Spillane and Zoey Bohmer each scored 10 for the Falcons.

Downers Grove North 59, Willowbrook 32

Kaitlyn Parker scored 14 points and Maggie Fleming added nine for Downers Grove North. Elle Bruschuk scored 13 for Willowbrook.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyLemont PrepsYork (Elmhurst) PrepsWheaton North PrepsDowners Grove South PrepsHinsdale South PrepsTimothy Christian PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.