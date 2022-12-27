Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 26: Lemont rallies past Downers South to avoid Jack Tosh first-round upset

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jack Tosh Holiday Classic
Lemont 37, Downers Grove South 28
Rokas Castillo scored 15 points and Matas Castillo added 10 for Lemont, which overcame a two-point halftime deficit. Justin Sveiteris scored eight for Downers Grove South.
York 74, St. Laurence 54
AJ Levine scored 22 points, Braden Richardson 21 and Kyle Waltz 16 for the Dukes.
Timothy Christian 56, Stagg 36
Alex Keizer scored 18 points for the Trojans.
Waubonsie Valley 56, Hinsdale South 45
Brendan Savage scored 16 points and Jack Weigus added 12 for Hinsdale South.
Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic
Hinsdale Central 71, Oak Forest 52
Ben Oosterbaan scored 27 points and Chase Collignon added 17 as the host Red Devils (9-3) shot 64% in the second half to erase a 34-31 halftime deficit.
Stevenson 82, Glenbard East 36
Ari Pearson and Trevor Rehnstrom each scored nine points for the Rams (3-9).
DePaul Prep 59, Morton 37
Fabien Tucker scored 19 points and Victor Garrett 10 for Morton (5-5).
Rockford Auburn 60, Willowbrook 47
Noah Campbell scored 22 points and Isaac Sobieszczyk 14 for Willowbrook.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bill Neibch Falcon Classic
Hinsdale Central 45, Glenbard South 43
Grace Dolan scored 15 points and Katherine Skinner 10, and the Red Devils outscored the Raiders 15-8 in the fourth quarter in rallying for the win. Jamie Mizwicki scored 14 points to pace Glenbard South.
Wheaton North 65, Jacobs 30
Sara Abdul scored 18 points and Mira Spillane and Zoey Bohmer each scored 10 for the Falcons.
Downers Grove North 59, Willowbrook 32
Kaitlyn Parker scored 14 points and Maggie Fleming added nine for Downers Grove North. Elle Bruschuk scored 13 for Willowbrook.