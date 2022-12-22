Girls Basketball notes: NIU recruit Shannon Blacher, Montini excited to host another loaded tournament field

Great holiday memories for Montini senior Shannon Blacher include attending her school’s annual Christmas Tournament since second grade.
“It’s just really awesome because I’ve been dreaming of playing in it since so long,” said Blacher, a Northern Illinois recruit. “It’s so fun to watch and even more fun to play in.”
This season’s 16-team tournament Tuesday through Friday Dec. 27-30 again features a powerful field including defending Class 3A state runner-up Nazareth (10-1), West Suburban Conference Silver frontrunners Lyons Township (10-1) and York (9-2), the Broncos (8-2) and St. Francis (8-3) as well as Neuqua Valley (8-5), Burlington Central (7-4), St. Charles East (5-5), Metea Valley, Whitney Young (8-3), Trinity (8-3) and Morgan Park (12-4). The tournament website is montinichristmastourney.com.
“It’s really a family atmosphere. People stay for all of the games and are able to see some nice high school girls basketball. (And) it’s a really intimate atmosphere,” Montini coach Shannon Spanos said.
Montini finished 3-1 in last year’s tournament altered by a few teams dropping out because of COVID-19 protocols. This season’s Broncos are coming off beating Deerfield 55-49 Dec. 13 and Mother McAuley 54-36 Saturday after a 41-37 loss at Loyola Academy Dec. 7, their second four-point defeat.
Blacher (14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds per game, 20 threes, 32 assists) and junior Victoria Matulevicius (14.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg) are Montini’s leading scorers. Other starters are sophomore Rhea Caver (10.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg), junior Alyssa Epps (6.6 ppg) and senior Allie Helm (7.1 ppg), a transfer from Lake Park.
With Helm out injured Saturday, sophomore Peyton Farrell contributed five threes. This season, Matulevicius has become the regular point guard, the position she already plays for Lithuania’s 16U national team.
“I have a bigger role in leading our team (now),” Matulevicius said. “We’ve had a few downs but we’re building from them and getting better every day.”
All December, Montini varsity players have worn winter-themed warmup tops designed by Blacher and given by her mother, Pam Brosnan. Montini players will decorate the adjoining cafeteria Monday.
“We’re so excited to be the hosts and show everyone how great our tournament is,” Blacher said.
Falcon Classic
Wheaton North senior Eden Pearson especially is grateful to play in her final Wheaton North Bill Neibch Falcon Classic.
On Nov. 30, Pearson rejoined the Falcons’ lineup after undergoing ACL knee surgery March 9 following her Jan. 22 injury that sidelined her for the postseason.
“We have a bunch of games over break and it’s fun to be playing in the morning, afternoon and we don’t have to worry about school (with winter break),” Pearson said. “It’s kind of exciting to play against people you’re not normally playing against. I love that they come to play here. You also get to watch a lot of games.”
The 16-team field plays Monday through Thursday, Dec. 26-29. Defending champion Glenbrook South is the No. 1 seed. Other seeds in order are No. 2 Waubonsie Valley (10-1), Glenbard South (10-1), Downers Grove North (10-3), Palatine (7-5), Schaumburg (7-7), the Falcons (7-6) and West Aurora (5-6).
Also playing are Willowbrook, Hinsdale Central, Glenbard North, Bartlett, Elk Grove and Elgin. New Wheaton North head coach Tyler Bartz previously coached DeKalb, which runs a similar Martin Luther King, Jr. tournament in January.
“(With Wheaton North athletic director Matt Fisher), when we host something, he makes sure it’s the best of the best,” Bartz said. “I haven’t had to do much, just send communication with the teams.”
Last season’s Falcons lost in the championship game to Glenbrook South 57-48. Pearson was among three Falcons who missed the final because of COVID-19 protocols. Fortunately, all tournament games are broadcast on the NFHS Network.
“Me and all of my teammates were on a FaceTime call and watching. That was kind of fun,” Pearson said.
This season, sophomore Sara Abdul (2021 all-tournament) and junior Zoe Bohmer are leading scorers. Other standouts include junior defensive catalyst Mira Spillane, senior post Sophia Fadel and sophomore Anna Leicht. Bartz praised Pearson for her court energy and ability to attack the lane.
“I had a great doctor and (physical therapists) in my recovery. I’ve had a lot of confidence in coming back, which initially was my main concern,” Pearson said.