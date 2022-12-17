December 18, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 16: Ben Oosterbaan’s 25 points pace Hinsdale Central past OPRF

By Joshua Welge
Ben Oosterbaan

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale Central 79, OPRF 75

Ben Oosterbaan scored a game-high 25 points for the Red Devils (8-2, 2-1), who had all five starters in double figures. Chase Collignon added 14.

Lyons 58, York 38

Nik Polonowski had 19 points and three assists, Jackson Niego had eight points and eight assists and Matthew DeSimone had eight points and four rebounds for the Lions. Braden Richardson scored 13 for York.

IC Catholic Prep 44, Timothy Christian 41

Kal Kilgast scored 16 points and Dominic Ciegotura added 10 for the Knights. Kyle Steiner, Ryan McKenzie and Alex Keizer each scored 11 for the Trojans.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale South 51, Proviso East 31

Amerie Flowers had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Mary Lavorato 12 points, eight assists and five steals for the Hornets.

Hinsdale Central 38, OPRF 28

Katherine Skinner led the Red Devils (3-6, 1-4) with nine points.

Downers Grove North 54, Proviso West 21

Joshua Welge

