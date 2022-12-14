Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 13: Tea Rubino’s 2 free throws with no time left gives St. Francis win over ICCP

GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Francis 37, IC Catholic Prep 36
Tea Rubino made two free throws with no time on the clock to give the Spartans a thrilling win. Riley Austin scored 11 points and Rubino and Lilly each chipped in seven for St. Francis (8-3, 3-0 Metro Suburban).
Willowbrook 46, Maine West 41
Elle Bruschuk had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Willowbrook. Yazmine Setaram added 11 points.
Downers Grove North 53, Hinsdale Central 31
Maggie Fleming scored 20 points and Hope Sebek added 10 for Downers Grove North.
Leyden 40, Hinsdale South 34
Mary Lavorato had 18 points, five rebounds, six steals and four assists for the Hornets (5-4, 2-2). Amerie Flowers added 12 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wheaton Academy 70, Aurora Central Catholic 47
Wandy Munoz scored 16 points to pace the Warriors. Sam Dykema added 12, nine in the fourth quarter.
York 55, Hinsdale South 43
Braden Richardson scored 19 points and A.J. Levine added 18 for the Dukes.
WRESTLING
Wheaton Academy 34, Ida Crown 6
Wheaton Academy 59, St. Viator 6