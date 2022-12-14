Girls Basketball: Lake Zurich’s clutch free shooting late hands York first loss

LAKE ZURICH – Lake Zurich senior Baylie Parker says her team still has a long way to go.
“We’re excited about the season,” the McKendree University commit said. “We’re just trying to get better every day. It’s good to get wins early in the season.”
The Bears’ win in Tuesday’s Exam Jamm girls basketball event was one of its biggest in the young season.
They beat a team that had only wins in nine previous games.
Led by Parker’s game-high 18 points, and 9-of-12 free throws, Lake Zurich posted a 38-35 triumph over York which came into the game at 9-0.
Parker converted 4-of-4 free throws in the game’s final 28.9 seconds to propel the hosts to their ninth win in 11 games, including wins over Barrington and Stevenson.
“We work on free throws every day in practice and we always say free throws win games,” said Parker, the Bears’ ‘Player of the Game’. “We have a lot of strong rebounders and rebounded well. We played hard. I’d say we hustled pretty hard and we passed the ball as a team.”
And the Bears played defense, holding the Dukes to a season-low.
“Yes defensively, we were locked in,” Bears coach Chris Bennett said. “We were just struggling offensively a little bit offensively.”
The Bears’ Molly Friesen (seven points) and Parker hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give LZ a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
York gained its biggest lead at 22-20 when York’s ‘Player of the Game’ Marian Blass hit a 3-pointer with 3:07 left. Parker’s layup tied the game at 22-22 heading into the final quarter.
Lake Zurich took the lead for good at 24-22 on Parker’s putback with 5:48 to go in the game.
“We’re a good team and we made enough plays in the end,” Bennett said. “But man, York plays fast and obviously that trap of theirs gave us a whole lot of trouble. We’re kind of still searching for ballhandling after graduating four-year starting point (Lewis guard Alayna Soukup). So that was a fun game. That’s why we play these.”
After a 17-footer by Stella Kohl tied the game at 24-24 with 5:36 left, Lake Zurich went on a 9-0 run, capped by two free throws by Friesen for a 33-24 lead with 2:26 left.
“Baylie has been playing really well,” Bennett said. “I thought Avery Cooper (five points) played real well and Molly hit a couple of big shots. And Brooke always does what she does: she plays great defense and rebounds.”
Brooke Wahlund added five points for LZ and Anna Gilbertson had three.
Blass led the Dukes with 15 points, followed by LIzzie Baldridge (nine), Hannah Meyers (five), Kohl and Anna Filosa each added two points for the Dukes.
“I thought defensively we did a great job,” Dukes coach Brandon Collings said. “We got in foul trouble early and throughout the game. If we shoot the ball the way we can, it’s a different game.”
York had won all its games by at least 11 points.
“This is the first time we’ve been in a close game and I thought we responded well,” Collings said. “I’m proud of them, I think we proved that we can take a team that very much outsizes us and we can hang with them. “We didn’t get killed on the boards. And a couple of shots we’ve hit all season didn’t go down and we didn’t get the transition baskets off our press.
“This is the first time we had adversity. We had foul trouble, balls not bouncing our way. We were a little frantic on offense I thought but we kept our composure. I’m excited now that we had a game where we were challenged and we did well. Moving forward, this is going to be good for us.”