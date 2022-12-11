Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 10: Hinsdale Central boys basketball rallies past Oak Lawn in OT

BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinsdale Central 69, Oak Lawn 64 (OT)
Ben Oosterbaan scored 22 points and Emerson Eck 17 for Hinsdale Central, who rallied from down six in the final minutes of regulation to win in overtime at the Winter Storm Classic at South Elgin.
Lemont 60, Lane Tech 49
Rokas Castillo scored 21 points and Matas Castillo 15 for Lemont at the Team Rose Shootout.
York 59, Proviso West 52
A.J. Levine scored 22 points and Brendan Molis and Braden Richardson 11 each for York.
Timothy Christian 56, Marengo 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nazareth 66, Joliet Catholic 28
Stella Sakalas scored 11 points and Danni Scully, Grace Carstensen and Amalia Dray nine each for Nazareth (8-1, 2-0).
WRESTLING
Wheaton Academy
The Warriors finished fourth at the DuBois Wrestling Tournament at Richmond-Burton. Wheaton Academy’s Lincoln Hoger was first at 120 pounds, Tag Kazmierczak was first at 145 and Will Hupke was second at 126.