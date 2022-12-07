December 07, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 6: Elle Bruschuk’s double-double leads Willowbrook past Proviso East

By Joshua Welge
Willowbrook logo

Willowbrook logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Willowbrook 60, Proviso East 35

Elle Bruschuk had 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and six steals for Willowbrook. Sara Stout added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Wheaton Academy 47, Westmont 44

Abby Schroeder had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Lexi Rojek had 11 points and four steals for Wheaton Academy.

Hinsdale Central 34, Proviso West 28

Grace Dolan scored 11 points and Katherine Skinner added 10 for Hinsdale.

Lyons 67, Oak Park-River Forest 29

Elin O’Brien scored 16 points, Ally Cesarini 14 and Emma O’Brien 11 for Lyons (7-1, 2-0).

St. Francis 43, Timothy Christian 32 (Monday)

Riley Austin scored 19 points for St. Francis (5-3, 2-0). Grace Roland had 20 for Timothy Christian.

Downers Grove South 74, Leyden 22

Emily Petring scored 21 points and Allison Jarvis 16 for Downers Grove South.

Glenbard South 49, West Chicago 34

BOYS BASKETBALL

Timothy Christian 64, Westmont 29

Kyle Steiner’s 18 points paced Timothy Christian.

York 58, Lockport 44

Brendan Molis scored 20 points and A.J. Levine 12 for York.

Girls BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyWillowbrook PrepsHinsdale Central PrepsYork (Elmhurst) PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.