Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 6: Elle Bruschuk’s double-double leads Willowbrook past Proviso East

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Willowbrook 60, Proviso East 35
Elle Bruschuk had 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and six steals for Willowbrook. Sara Stout added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Wheaton Academy 47, Westmont 44
Abby Schroeder had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Lexi Rojek had 11 points and four steals for Wheaton Academy.
Hinsdale Central 34, Proviso West 28
Grace Dolan scored 11 points and Katherine Skinner added 10 for Hinsdale.
Lyons 67, Oak Park-River Forest 29
Elin O’Brien scored 16 points, Ally Cesarini 14 and Emma O’Brien 11 for Lyons (7-1, 2-0).
St. Francis 43, Timothy Christian 32 (Monday)
Riley Austin scored 19 points for St. Francis (5-3, 2-0). Grace Roland had 20 for Timothy Christian.
Downers Grove South 74, Leyden 22
Emily Petring scored 21 points and Allison Jarvis 16 for Downers Grove South.
Glenbard South 49, West Chicago 34
BOYS BASKETBALL
Timothy Christian 64, Westmont 29
Kyle Steiner’s 18 points paced Timothy Christian.
York 58, Lockport 44
Brendan Molis scored 20 points and A.J. Levine 12 for York.