Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 19: Shannon Blacher’s 23 points pace Montini past Willowbrook

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montini 71, Willowbrook 48
Shannon Blacher had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists and Shea Carver 17 points and four steals for the Lady Broncos at the Willowbrook Tournament. Victoria Matulevicius added 12 points.
Rimone Kari scored 14 points and Nina Nytko 13 for Willowbrook.
Nazareth 61, Neuqua Valley 29
Olivia Austin scored 16 points, Grace Carstensen 13 and Danni Scully 11 for the Roadrunners (2-0) at the Hinsdale South Tournament.
St. Francis 71, Oak Park-River Forest 38
Téa Rubino and Riley Austin each scored 20 apiece, Rubino hitting six 3-pointers, for St. Francis (1-1).