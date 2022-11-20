November 19, 2022
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 19: Shannon Blacher’s 23 points pace Montini past Willowbrook

By Joshua Welge

Montini senior Shannon Blacher

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montini 71, Willowbrook 48

Shannon Blacher had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists and Shea Carver 17 points and four steals for the Lady Broncos at the Willowbrook Tournament. Victoria Matulevicius added 12 points.

Rimone Kari scored 14 points and Nina Nytko 13 for Willowbrook.

Nazareth 61, Neuqua Valley 29

Olivia Austin scored 16 points, Grace Carstensen 13 and Danni Scully 11 for the Roadrunners (2-0) at the Hinsdale South Tournament.

St. Francis 71, Oak Park-River Forest 38

Téa Rubino and Riley Austin each scored 20 apiece, Rubino hitting six 3-pointers, for St. Francis (1-1).

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.