Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 17: Victoria Matulevicius’ 15 points pace Montini to season-opening win

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montini 69, East Aurora 37
Victoria Matulevicius scored 15 points with four steals and Shannon Blacher 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Broncos at the Willowbrook Thanksgiving Tournament. Alyssa Epps added 12 points and four steals and Ellie Helm 11 points and four assists.
York 54, Prospect 41
Stella Kohl scored 14 points, Angelina Downers 12 and Mariann Blass 11 for York at the York Thanksgiving Tournament.
St. Charles East 51, Downers Grove South 45
Emily Petring scored 20 points and Megan Ganschow 11 for the Mustangs.
Downers Grove North 50, Bartlett 20
Kaitlyn Parker scored 14 points and Maggie Fleming 12 for the Lady Trojans.
Nazareth 80, Oak Park-River Forest 21
Grace Carstensen scored 16 points to lead the Roadrunners (1-0) to a season-opening win at the Hinsdale South Tournament. Amalia Dray added 12 points, Dannie Scully 11 points and Stella Sakalas 10 points for Nazareth.
Wheaton Academy 44, Yorkville Christian 28
Wheaton Academy (1-0) came out with a commanding lead with a 30-9 halftime score. Wheaton Academy was led by sophomore Abby Schroeder with 16 points and 17 rebounds and senior Emma Tate with 14 points and seven rebounds.