November 17, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, Nov. 17: Victoria Matulevicius’ 15 points pace Montini to season-opening win

By Joshua Welge
Montini junior Victoria Matulevicius

Montini junior Victoria Matulevicius

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montini 69, East Aurora 37

Victoria Matulevicius scored 15 points with four steals and Shannon Blacher 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Broncos at the Willowbrook Thanksgiving Tournament. Alyssa Epps added 12 points and four steals and Ellie Helm 11 points and four assists.

York 54, Prospect 41

Stella Kohl scored 14 points, Angelina Downers 12 and Mariann Blass 11 for York at the York Thanksgiving Tournament.

St. Charles East 51, Downers Grove South 45

Emily Petring scored 20 points and Megan Ganschow 11 for the Mustangs.

Downers Grove North 50, Bartlett 20

Kaitlyn Parker scored 14 points and Maggie Fleming 12 for the Lady Trojans.

Nazareth 80, Oak Park-River Forest 21

Grace Carstensen scored 16 points to lead the Roadrunners (1-0) to a season-opening win at the Hinsdale South Tournament. Amalia Dray added 12 points, Dannie Scully 11 points and Stella Sakalas 10 points for Nazareth.

Wheaton Academy 44, Yorkville Christian 28

Wheaton Academy (1-0) came out with a commanding lead with a 30-9 halftime score.  Wheaton Academy was led by sophomore Abby Schroeder with 16 points and 17 rebounds and senior Emma Tate with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Girls BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyDowners Grove North PrepsDowners Grove South PrepsMontini PrepsYork (Elmhurst) PrepsWheaton Academy PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.