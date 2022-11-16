Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 15: Grace Dolan’s 24 points power Hinsdale Central to first win

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinsdale Central 56, Metea Valley 45
Grace Dolan scored 24 points as the Red Devils earned first-year head coach Erin Navolio her first career victory.
York 59, Downers Grove South 41
Mariann Blass scored 16 points, all in the first half, and Stella Kohl scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half to lead the Dukes (2-0) past the Mustangs (0-2) at the York Thanksgiving Tournament. Emily Petring and Allison Jarvis each scored 14 for Downers Grove South.
Deerfield 41, Downers Grove North 34
The Lady Trojans dropped their season opener to Deerfield.