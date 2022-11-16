November 15, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 15: Grace Dolan’s 24 points power Hinsdale Central to first win

By Joshua Welge
Hinsdale Central logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale Central 56, Metea Valley 45

Grace Dolan scored 24 points as the Red Devils earned first-year head coach Erin Navolio her first career victory.

York 59, Downers Grove South 41

Mariann Blass scored 16 points, all in the first half, and Stella Kohl scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half to lead the Dukes (2-0) past the Mustangs (0-2) at the York Thanksgiving Tournament. Emily Petring and Allison Jarvis each scored 14 for Downers Grove South.

Deerfield 41, Downers Grove North 34

The Lady Trojans dropped their season opener to Deerfield.

Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.