Baseball: 2022 Suburban Life All-Area team

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area baseball team:
Luke Adams, Hinsdale Central, senior, infielder: Named the West Suburban Silver Player of the Year, Adams batted .482 with six home runs, 30 RBIs and stole 22 bases. He struck out 28 batters and earned two saves in 21 2/3 innings. Named to the IHSBCA Class 4A All-State team.
Jason Czaplewski, Westmont, senior, catcher: Tallied 45 hits in 99 at-bats for a .455 average to go with a single-season program record 50 RBIs and nine doubles. Notched a .989 fielding percentage.
Nick Drtina, Nazareth, sophomore, pitcher/infielder: The Louisville recruit recorded a 12-1 record with 70 strikeouts, his 12th win in the Class 3A state championship game breaking a 25-year-old program record. Drtina batted .371 with 31 RBIs and scored 16 runs.
Kyle Jannenga, Hinsdale South, senior, catcher: Named to the IHSBCA Class 3A All-State team. The Coe College recruit was named the West Suburban Gold Conference Player of the Year.
Brandon Johnson, Lemont, junior, pitcher/third baseman: The South Suburban Conference Blue Player of the Year, Johnson finished with a 4-1 record and struck out 57 batters in 39 2/3 innings. He batted .325 with 11 RBIs.
Caden Krystofiak, Glenbard East, senior, pitcher/third baseman: The Upstate Eight Conference Player of the Year, Krystofiak recorded a 6-3 mark with 96 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. The Spalding University recruit batted .465 with three homers and 29 RBIs.
Jacob Kutella, Willowbrook, senior, first baseman/pitcher: A West Suburban Gold All-Conference selection, Kutella batted .494 with 41 RBIs and did not commit an error in 170 chances.
Jack McNamara, Lyons, senior, catcher: Batted .462 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and drove in 35 runs. A Wisconsin-Oshkosh recruit, McNamara was named to the IHSBCA Class 4A All-State team.
Lucas Montesantos, Hinsdale Central, senior, pitcher: The West Suburban Silver Pitcher of the Year, Montesantos finished 5-0 with a 1.95 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings.
Estevan Moreno, Montini, senior, shortstop: The Notre Dame recruit earned Chicago Catholic League All-Conference by batting .420 with 32 extra-base hits.
Owen Murphy, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, pitcher/infielder: The Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, Murphy wrapped up a stellar two-year run by hitting .548 with 57 hits, 18 home runs and driving in 75 RBIs this season. In the circle, Murphy, a Notre Dame recruit, compiled a 9-0 record with four no-hitters, including two perfect games, to go with 137 strikeouts and an O.12 ERA. Named to the IHSBCA Class 4A All-State team.
Lucas Smith, Nazareth, junior, outfielder: The Illinois-Chicago recruit batted .466 with three home runs and three triples. Named to the IHSBCA Class 3A All-State team.
Rocco Tenuta, St. Francis, junior, shortstop/pitcher: Batted .425 with four home runs and 40 RBIs. Finished 6-0 on the mound with one save in 49 innings with 63 strikeouts. Named to the IHSBCA Class 3A All-State team.
Max Vaisvila, Willowbrook, senior, pitcher/DH: The West Suburban Gold Pitcher of the Year, Vaisvila finished 9-0 with a 1.15 ERA to go with 95 strikeouts. He batted .366 with three home runs and 23 RBIs. Named to the IHSBCA Class 4A All-State team.
Honorable Mention
Luke Brabham, Nazareth, senior, pitcher/DH; Cash Campbell, Montini, sophomore, infielder, pitcher; Tyler Dean, Benet, senior, catcher; Bennett Fleming, Willowbrook, senior, catcher; Will Fletcher, Wheaton North, senior, pitcher; Lucas Hicks, Westmont, sophomore, outfielder; Nolan King, Glenbard West, senior, infielder/outfielder; Chase Krueger, Glenbard West, senior, pitcher/first baseman; Cooper Malamazian, Nazareth, sophomore, shortstop/pitcher; Cooper Marrs, Riverside-Brookfield, sophomore, pitcher/infielder; Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale Central, junior, shortstop; Will Potter, Downers Grove South, sophomore, infielder; Frederick Ragsdale III, Lyons, junior, outfielder; Fletcher Roemmich, Timothy Christian, senior, infielder/catcher; Andy Roman, Wheaton Academy, junior, pitcher/outfielder; Brady Small, Lemont, senior, outfielder; Robbie Sprang, Hinsdale South, junior, pitcher; Donald Tober, Timothy Christian, junior, pitcher/catcher: Hudson Williams, Wheaton Academy, junior, shortstop; George Wolkow, Downers Grove North, junior, infielder.