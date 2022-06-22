Softball: Suburban Life All-Area team

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area softball team:
Kendall Cole, Downers Grove North, senior, third base: Class 4A second team All-State pick led Trojans to a share of the West Suburban Silver championship and a regional title. Cole hit .437 with a .488 on-base percentage and .634 slugging percentage with six doubles, one triple, two homers, 25 RBIs and 18 runs scored. She had a .947 fielding percentage. Committed to Illinois College.
Ella Cushing, Downers Grove South, sophomore, pitcher/first base: Class 4A second team All-State pick hit .526 with nine homers, nine doubles, 42 RBIs and a .576 on-base percentage.
Grace Fajardo, Benet, senior, shortstop: Class 3A second team All-State pick led Benet to first sectional final since 2014. Fajardo hit .500 with 15 doubles, one triple, four homers, 22 stolen bases, 42 runs and 28 RBIs.
Lily Hanafin, Lyons, senior, pitcher: George Washington recruit and Class 4A third team All-State pick led Lions to first sectional final since 2017. Struck out season-high 17 in regional final win. On the season posted 13-2 record with 1.76 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 83 1/3 innings.
Brooke Hartzell, St. Francis, senior, shortstop: Class 3A third team All-State pick hit .513 with eight doubles, six triples, six home runs, 36 runs, 25 RBIs and 16 stolen bases and struck out just four times.
Caitlyn Kulczyski, Willowbrook, senior, pitcher: Class 4A second team All-State pick will play in college at Stetson. Kulczyski posted a 13-2 record with a 0.85 ERA and 164 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .394 with a .467 on-base percentage, five doubles, a triple, a homer, 24 runs and 10 RBIs.
Zoe Levine, Riverside-Brookfield, sophomore, catcher: All-conference catcher for second straight year hit .468 with 37 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 36 RBIs for Bulldogs team that won Class 4A regional title.
Alli Mangan, Nazareth, senior, outfield: Two-time ESCC All-Conference pick was Class 3A second team All-State selection. Mangan hit .616 with a 1.498 OPS and had 53 hits, scored 34 runs, stole 27 bases, slugged four homers and batted .733 with runners in scoring position. She also had a .952 fielding percentage. Will play in college at Spring Hill.
Sage Mardjetko, Lemont, junior, pitcher: Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year and Class 3A first team All-State led Lemont to first state championship, throwing her 11th no-hitter of the season in state championship game. Mardjetko, who will play in college at South Carolina, posted 21-1 record with 0.29 ERA and 329 strikeouts in 142 innings. Allowed one run over her last 71 innings. Hit walk-off homer to beat Class 4A runner-up Marist.
Kora Navarro, Montini, senior, pitcher/third base: GCAC Red All-Conference pick and Class 2A first team All-State led Lady Broncos to sectional title. Navarro, who will play in college at Findlay, hit .490 with .827 slugging percentage, seven homers and 40 RBIs.
Ava Paganis, Lyons, senior, shortstop: Four-year varsity player, All-Conference pick and Class 4A second team All-State selection helped lead Lions to share of West Suburban Silver title and first sectional final since 2017. Paganis, who will play in college at Bryant, hit .421 with a .505 on-base percentage and 1.334 OPS, with 12 doubles, five homers, 31 RBIs and 33 runs.
Analisa Raffielli, IC Catholic Prep, sophomore, shortstop: Conference MVP and second team Class 2A All-State pick for sectional finalists. Raffielli hit .565 with .670 on-base percentage, 48 hits, 10 doubles, six triples, eight homers, 50 runs, 30 RBIs and 47 stolen bases.
Frankie Rita, Lemont, junior, catcher: Class 3A second team All-State pick batted .425 with 10 doubles, three homers, 41 runs and 33 RBIs for Class 3A state champs.
Lauren Vaughn, Wheaton North, senior, third base/first base: Syracuse recruit and second team Class 4A All-State pick broke Wheaton North career home run record. Vaughn, recovering from shoulder surgery, hit .471 this season with a .532 on-base percentage and 1.389 OPS, with 12 doubles, five homers, 16 RBIs and 23 runs. She struck out just three times.
Honorable Mention
Nikki Berger, Hinsdale South, senior, shortstop; Raegan Duncan, Lemont, sophomore, infielder; Amber Fedinec, Hinsdale South, junior, first base; Katie Jensen, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, third base; Brooke Kuczynski, Montini, sophomore, first base; Bella Lapacek, Downers Grove South, senior, center field; Tess Meyer, Lyons, junior, catcher; Natalie Pacyga, Lemont, freshman; Sonia Ruchala, Willowbrook, freshman, second base; Samantha Schilf, Benet, pitcher/first base: Taylor Utrata, Montini, junior, third base/first base; Riley Venn, IC Catholic Prep, junior; Grace Walker, Glenbard West, senior; Grace Wanshek, St. Francis, senior, catcher.