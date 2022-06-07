Softball: Sage Mardjetko’s 15-strikeout perfect game sends Lemont back to state

EAST PEORIA – Sage Mardjetko is determined to finish the deal this year in Peoria, to bring back a state softball championship to Lemont.
She made sure Monday her team will get that chance.
Mardjetko struck out 15 batters in a perfect game, leading second-ranked Lemont past third-ranked Metamora 1-0 in the Class 3A East Peoria Supersectional.
Lemont (32-6), second at state last year, will face the winner of Tuesday’s Antioch-Kaneland supersectional in a Friday morning state semifinal in Peoria.
“It means a lot. I know that we have a really good opportunity this year,” said Mardjetko, a junior and South Carolina recruit. “I’m just super excited to see what we can do, to bring it all home.”
Mardjetko (19-1) needed all of 82 pitches to retire 21 straight batters Monday, and in doing so continued a dazzling stretch of pitching. Mardjetko has not allowed a run in seven straight outings, a stretch of 45 consecutive scoreless innings.
“Definitely my pitches have been working really well and complementing each other nice,” Mardjetko said. “Any pitch I want to throw, I know that it’s working. If I don’t get the call I know I can come back with something else. Nobody is ever trying to throw a perfect game. But if it happens, it happens.”
@MardjetkoSage @frankierita24 These 2 called and threw a perfect game to win super sectionals pic.twitter.com/h6lEAsEUVl— Kim Mardjetko (@kimmard) June 6, 2022
Mardjetko received all the support she needed in the second inning. Lemont sophomore Raegan Duncan took a low and down the middle offering from Metamora’s Sydney Trentman for a homer to right-center.
It was Duncan’s sixth homer of the season.
“It was my first at-bat, I was just going up there, trying to clear my head, trying to hit the outside pitch,” said Duncan, who had two of Lemont’s five hits. “It was a nice feeling coming off the bat.”
A nice feeling for Mardjetko, too.
“It was awesome, it was so gone,” Mardjetko said. “It was definitely good to score early. That’s what kept them down.”
Lemont will take an 11-game winning streak into the state semifinal, and has allowed just two runs during that stretch of games.
“The energy we are getting coming off each game is giving us more confidence going into the next game,” Duncan said. “It’s amazing seeing our team feed off of that. We’re hoping for the best, hopefully the same energy.”