Softball: Mighty mite Maya Hollendoner’s big hit, Sage Mardjetko’s 18 K’s lead Lemont to sectional title

JOLIET – Maya Hollendoner may be the tiniest of Lemont softball players, and she’s certainly one of the youngest.
But don’t be fooled by that slight build.
“She’s a tiny little thing,” Lemont coach Chris Traina said, “but she’s strong.”
[ Photos: Lemont vs. Marian Catholic ]
Hollendoner was indeed a mighty mite Friday. The Lemont freshman’s bases-clearing double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth broke up a scoreless game with Marian Catholic (18-17).
South Carolina recruit Sage Mardjetko took it from there, striking out 18 in another masterful performance to lead Lemont to a 5-0 win and the Class 3A Joliet Catholic Sectional championship.
“That was great, definitely awesome to see Maya of all people step up,” Mardjetko said. “She doesn’t have the experience. First two at-bats weren’t the greatest. When we needed her, though, she came through.”
Natalie Pacyga reached second base leading off Lemont’s sixth when a ball was lost in the sun, one of several fly balls Marian’s defense let drop. With one out Mardjetko hit a pop-up that dropped between the Marian third baseman and shortstop, and Avaree Taylor reached on a bunt back to the pitcher that loaded the bases.
Marian pitcher Katie Pollock, clutch throughout with runners on base, came back to retire the next batter on a forceout at home, and quickly got two strikes on Hollendoner.
But Lemont’s No. 9 hitter turned on a 1-2 pitch and drilled it into the left field corner, bringing home all three runners for a 3-0 lead.
“Honestly, I don’t even know what happened,” Hollendoner said with a laugh. “I was freaking out, but then coach pulled me aside and said I got to believe in myself. Cleared my head, stepped up and hit the ball. I tried to stop thinking because usually I do too much.”
Those instincts have Lemont (31-6), last year’s Class 3A runner-up, into a supersectional game Monday against Metamora in East Peoria, a win away from a return trip to state. It’s Lemont’s fourth straight sectional title.
Hollendoner wasn’t a part of last year’s team, and has felt the pressure of assimilating into a very talented group, but has clearly found her niche. Hollendoner struck out her first at bat Friday and reached first on the second, a pop-up that dropped between three infielders.
“We’ve seen her be able to hit the ball. She just had to make an adjustment from swinging at the high stuff, and she did,” Traina said. “Proud of her mindset. She didn’t have a good first two at bats, but she went in with confidence.”
Allison Pawlowicz added a two-run single for a 5-0 lead, and Mardjetko did the rest.
The hard-throwing Lemont junior had two batters reach in the first inning on a dropped third strike and a walk, and allowed singles in the second and third innings.
But, true to form, she got stronger as the game progressed. Mardjetko (18-1) retired the last 13 batters she faced, eight in a row via the strikeout between the third and sixth innings.
“I think I just get more comfortable with the zone and the mound and the batters as the games goes on, what their individual game plan is,” Mardjetko said. “I feel more comfortable attacking later in the game.”
That kind of dominance only leaves Traina shaking her head and smiling in wonder.
Mardjetko has not allowed a run in her past six outings, a 38-inning span, and has struck out 86 batters in that stretch while allowing only five hits.
“We’ve seen it all year. She gets stronger as the games goes on,” Traina said. “She’s a competitor. She’s going to throw the ball and she’s going to throw it hard.”
And Mardjetko, who was consistently throwing in the low to mid 60s, didn’t let a scoreless game through five innings get to her. Lemont left two runners on base in both the fourth and fifth off Pollock before breaking through in the sixth.
“There is nothing else you can do except keep your composure,” Mardjetko said. “That’s something that is hard to do but is definitely a game-changer.”