Baseball: Mason Baer pitching, Lake Park base running end Glenbard West’s playoff run

SOUTH ELGIN – Backed by head’s up base running, Mason Baer pitched Lake Park to a 6-1 win over Glenbard West in Wednesday’s Class 4A South Elgin Sectional semifinal played at Elgin Community College.
While Baer completely shut down the Hilltoppers’ offense, Lancers runners did not sit still on the base paths, successfully stealing 11 bags and taking the extra base on hits.
Lake Park will return to ECC on Saturday to play the winner of Thursday’s semifinal, either York or DuKane Conference rival Wheaton North, for the sectional title.
We’re the 13th seed (in the sectional), the lowest seed left. We have nothing to lose,” Lake Park coach Dan Colucci said. “We did whatever we could do offensively to keep extending the lead.”
Baer, Lake Park’s leadoff man, started the daring running on the base paths in the top of the first. He smashed Glenbard West starting pitcher Chase Krueger’s first offering to center field and legged out a triple. The senior left-hander scored the game’s first run two batters later on J.C. Ahlstedt’s sacrifice fly.
“I wanted to get a first pitch fastball and crush it, which I did,” Baer said. “Every time I hit the ball, I want to get to third base.”
The Lancers extended their lead to 3-0 in the second. Max Baer doubled to the left-field gap and scored from second on Sam DeConcilis’ single. DeConcilis advanced to second when the Hilltoppers tried to throw out Baer at the plate. DeConcilis went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Marco Annecca’s groundout.
Glenbard West’s Erik Morgan ended Baer’s no-hit bid in the third with a bloop single to center, the only Hilltoppers hit of the game, but he did not advance past first base.
Lake Park added a run in the fourth. With the bases loaded, Mason Baer grounded to Glenbard West shortstop Jason Valdez, who tossed the ball to Trevor Metz for the force at second. However, Baer beat the relay to first, allowing Dave Deimling to score.
The Lancers scored their final two runs in the fifth. Danny Rollins walked, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch during DeConcilis’ at bat. The left fielder singled and advanced to third on steals. With two outs, Deimling coaxed a walk from relief pitcher Andrew Moody.
With Annecca at bat, Lake Park attempted a double steal. Deimling, caught in a rundown, eluded a tag long enough to allow DeConcilis to score.
“That something we work on almost every week,” Deimling said of the play. “You just have to stay aggressive on the basepaths, no yellow lights, just red one and green ones.”
“In baseball, no lead is safe, so you score runs when you can,” Colucci said.
Glenbard West scored its run in its half of the fifth. Jack Desmond drew the only walk from Baer, advanced to third on a groundout and a flyout and scored on an infield error.
“They were the better team today. The outplayed us,” said Glenbard West coach Andy Schultz. “But I’m really proud of our kids winning a regional. Winning in the postseason is not easy. You’ve got to be good every single day.”
“The key to winning a baseball game at any level is throwing strikes, making plays,” Colucci said about his senior southpaw. “He did a great job, walking only one, striking out 10.”
Lake Park (14-18) has won 11 of its last 16 games.
“We’re a different team now,” Colucci said. “We struggled in the early part of the season. We were 3-13 at one point.”
Glenbard West finished the season with an 18-14-1 record.
“They are a really great group,” Schultz said about his team. “We have 18 seniors and they all made major contributions to our program and this year’s success.”