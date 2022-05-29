High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 28: Ethan Patera no-hitter leads Downers South past Hinsdale Central to win regional

BASEBALL

Downers Grove South 5, Hinsdale Central 0

Louisville recruit Ethan Patera fired a no-hitter as the sixth-seeded Mustangs upset the third-seeded Red Devils in the Class 4A Romeoville Regional final for the 1,000th win for the Downers Grove South baseball program.

Nazareth 10, Evergreen Park 0

Nick Drtina tied a 25-year-old school record with his 11th win of the season, and the Roadrunners captured their 12th regional title in the last 13 seasons. Drtina and Cooper Malamazian each hit a three-run homer.

SOFTBALL

Lemont 13, Bremen 0

Sage Mardjetko struck out nine in three no-hit innings and Ali Pawlowicz went 3 for 4 with two triples and an RBI for Lemont in the regional final.



