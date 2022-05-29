May 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports

High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 28: Ethan Patera no-hitter leads Downers South past Hinsdale Central to win regional

By Joshua Welge

Junior right hander Ethan Patera pitched a no-hitter while striking out 16 batters against Leyden. The mustangs won 9-1 on Thursday night, April 22nd at home. Ethan has committed to play baseball at Louisville. (Laura Duffy)

BASEBALL

Downers Grove South 5, Hinsdale Central 0

Louisville recruit Ethan Patera fired a no-hitter as the sixth-seeded Mustangs upset the third-seeded Red Devils in the Class 4A Romeoville Regional final for the 1,000th win for the Downers Grove South baseball program.

Nazareth 10, Evergreen Park 0

Nick Drtina tied a 25-year-old school record with his 11th win of the season, and the Roadrunners captured their 12th regional title in the last 13 seasons. Drtina and Cooper Malamazian each hit a three-run homer.

SOFTBALL

Lemont 13, Bremen 0

Sage Mardjetko struck out nine in three no-hit innings and Ali Pawlowicz went 3 for 4 with two triples and an RBI for Lemont in the regional final.


Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.