High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 17: Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko hits walk-off homer, K’s 12 to beat Marist

SOFTBALL
Lemont 2, Marist 1
Sage Mardjetko hit a walk-off homer and struck out 12 for Class 3A second-ranked Lemont (24-6) in a win over Class 4A third-ranked Marist. Frankie Rita was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Ali Pawlowciz 2 for 3 with a run scored for Lemont.
Montini 20, Cristo Rey 0
Kora Navarro and Amanda Wozniak combined on a 12-strikeout perfect game and Brooke Kuczynski paced the Montini offense with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs in the Class 2A Lisle Regional semifinal.
Wheaton Warrenville South 13, Oswego East 8
Parker Leonard was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Presley Wright 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Tigers.
Glenbard North 11, Maine West 0
Tru Medina was 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs and Elli Matzke struck out two over three no-hit innings for Glenbard North (12-7).
Willowbrook 15, Proviso East 0
Caitlyn Kulczyski struck out nine and went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Grace Hayes was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Willowbrook.
Glenbard East 6, South Elgin 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Montini 4, Chicago Hope 2
Maren Hoovel scored two goals and Sawyer White and Avery Lucatorto one each as the Lady Broncos reached the Class 1A Chicago Hope Sectional final.
Benet 8, Back of the Yards 0
Keira Petrucelli had two goals and an assist and Mariana Pinto and Reese MacDonald each had a goal and an assist in the Class 2A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.
BASEBALL
Nazareth 7, St. Francis 4
Finn O’Meara struck out nine over six innings and Jaden Fauske went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Roadrunners (23-7). Luke Brabham went 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Luca Fiore 2 for 4 with an RBI and David Cox 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Hinsdale Central 3, York 1
Andres Waelter struck out eight over 5.1 innings and Blake Edmonds was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Red Devils.
Glenbard West 1, Downers Grove North 0
Chase Krueger struck out eight over six innings and Trevor Metz drove in the game-winner.
Riverside Brookfield 15, Wesmont 2
Caleb Kleinz had a single and RBI for Westmont.